Mirosoft Lists Will Incorporate Enhanced Web & App Feedback

Often, companies have great products but are not aware of them. Microsoft Lists was born out of SharePoint Lists, an existing product that was completely unknown to many. With the creation of the separate SharePoint product, the goal is to improve it and make it available to Office / Microsoft 365 users.

This time, we’re working to improve the experience with feedback. Several times we needed to leave a hint in an item, but it was not possible to perform this action in lists.

Microsoft Lists Focuses On Improving Comments

The reality is that Microsoft lists are a great product and many were completely unknown. Thanks to Javier Gualix, we were able to meet him since he had used it in SharePoint.

But often we want to leave a comment on a new item. To be able to express better because we have included it and, or we add a new column or we explain it by e-mail.

Also, we have a bit of a mess with the comments. Office 365 admins can restrict comments on list items in the web app through a Powershell command. There is no option to do this on individual lists in Teams or on specific sites. As if that wasn’t enough, comments added to list items in Microsoft Teams are different from list items in the web app, and there is no way to sync them.

Next month, the Microsoft Lists team will include feedback controls for the web, iOS, and Teams apps. It should be noted that the applications will come later because the development times are different. But at least we hope the reviews sync between the different products. The team should clean up the comments.