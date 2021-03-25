Missile test in North Korea: Test in North Korea fires two ballistic missiles Joe Biden Reaction on Kim Jong-un Kim Yo-jong: Missile test in North Korea Kim Jong Un Joe Biden Kim Yo Jong

Strong points:

North Korea is testing two firing ballistic missiles again on Saturday, Japan and South Korea for several cruise missiles. US administration wants to pressure negotiations and deal over outdated Pallajo Biden Kim Jong Unseol

Angry dictator Kim Jong-un of joint exercises with the United States and South Korea is testing several missiles one after another. South Korea and Japan claimed North Korea fired two missiles into the East China Sea on Thursday. Last Saturday, North Korea also tested several other missiles. North Korea is said to be conducting the tests to put pressure on the Biden administration after the stalemate in relations with the United States. On the other hand, the Biden administration rejected North Korea’s missile tests saying “nothing new”.

Information not provided after missile capability

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said US and South Korean forces are analyzing tests on North Korea’s east coast. He has yet to say whether the missiles fired from North Korea are ballistic or cruise? They also did not give any information on the distance at which they are able to strike. These missiles were fired at a time when the United States and South Korea were accused of testing short-range cruise missiles over North Korea a day earlier.

North Korea’s first test after negotiations fail

The tests were carried out by North Korea at an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The stalemate came after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s second summit failed with former US President Donald Trump in February 2019. In this negotiation, the US rejected North Korea’s demand to remove the major sanctions imposed on it in exchange for the partial cessation of its nuclear program.

North Korea does not want to negotiate by the Biden administration

North Korea has so far ignored the Biden administration’s attempts at negotiation. Kim’s sister threatened the United States last week over joint military exercises with South Korea. He described the exercises as an undercover rehearsal and warned Washington that if he wanted to sleep peacefully for the next four years, then avoid creating unrest.

America recounted the old case of missile testing

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the short-range missiles tested by North Korea on Sunday were its first missile test since April 2020. Biden did not pay it close attention, claiming there was no was nothing new. It remains to be seen whether the Biden administration rejects this test as new or is willing to deal with North Korea.