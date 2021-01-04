Missing Jack: Chinese President Xi Jinping must have been heavily fucked, billionaire Jack missing me for two months – Chinese tech billionaire Jack missing me for two months after being fouled by President Xi Jinping

Strong points:

Jack Ma, the world’s third billionaire and owner of the Alibaba Group, has been missing for two months. Jack Ma, who led the tech world in China, has not been seen for the past two months following a dispute with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jack Ma had sharply criticized financial regulators and Chinese state-owned “interest-bearing” banks in a speech in Shanghai in October last year.

Jack Ma, who has been a role model for thousands of people around the world, had called on the government to make a system change that “would take away the effort of bringing new things into business.” He called global banking rules a “club for the elderly”. The ruling Chinese Communist Party erupted after this speech. Jack Ma’s criticism was seen as an attack on the Communist Party. After that, Jack Ma’s woes began, and extraordinary restrictions were placed on his business.

Strict action by order of Chinese President Xi Jinping

In November, Chinese authorities dealt Jack Ma a hard blow and suspended his $ 37 billion Ant Group IPO. According to a Wall Street General report, the order to cancel the IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Group came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Christmas Eve, Jack Ma was then asked not to leave China until the ongoing investigation against his Alibaba group was completed.

Jack Ma then mysteriously disappeared from his “Africa Business Heroes” TV show just before the finale in November. Not only that, her photo was also removed from the series. A spokesperson for the Alibaba group said Jack Ma was no longer on the panel of judges due to the controversy. However, several weeks before the show’s finale, Jack Ma had tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting all of the contestants. Since then, no messages have been published from his three Twitter accounts. Previously he used to tweet continuously.

There has been a story of ‘silencing’ critics in China

Jack Ma is not the first person to suppress the voice in China. China has detained large numbers of people in its country who criticize the policies of the Communist Party or the Xi Jinping government. Previously, businessman Ren Zhiqiang, who criticized Xi Jinping, had disappeared. He described Xi Jinping as a “ prankster ” to deal with Corona properly. He was then jailed for 18 years. Another Chinese billionaire, Xian Jianhua, has been under house arrest since 2017.