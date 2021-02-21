Missouri Shooting: Attacker fired indiscriminately in Missouri, US, killing one, wounded four – four dead and one dead in shooting at club in Missouri, US

Gunman shoots club in Missouri, United States

One person was killed and four others were injured in an overnight shooting at the American Legion club in the US state of Missouri. The police gave this information. According to a KAIT-TV report, five people were found inside the “American Legion” building in Kennet following the shooting incident around 12:30 pm Saturday.

Two of those people were taken to Cape Girardo Hospital in Missouri in critical condition. Two other injured are treated in local hospitals. There is no immediate arrest news in connection with the dismissal. Police are carrying out a search operation covering the entire area.