Mnica Garca Ingelmo, Head of Social Benefits, Human Resources Administration and Occupational Health at Orange Spain, member of the ‘I Labor Compensation Awards’ jury

Mnica Garca Ingelmo, Head of Social Benefits, Human Resources Administration and Occupational Health at Orange Spain, has been confirmed as a member of the jury of the ‘I Labor Compensation Awards’ organized by HRDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and with sponsored by Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow. They are designed to highlight the best initiatives in the field of workers’ compensation and employee recognition.

Mnica García Ingelmo has more than 10 years of experience in the human resources sector. Graduated in Project Management with Agile Methodologies and Lean Approaches, from Telefnica Educacin Digital, Mnica started in 2021 as a member of the Advisory Board of MC MUTUAL. After nine years, he joined Ibermutuamur as a member of the Information Commission. Currently, and since 2016, Mnica is working as Head of Benefits, Human Resources Administration and Occupational Health at Orange Espaa, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators.

Thus, Mnica Garca Ingelmo joins Beln Sangros, Head of Global Compensation and Management Analysis in the People Department of Ibercaja Banco and Antonio Fernndez Aguado, Human Resources Director of Chubb Fire & Security, on the committee which will assess and highlight the best initiatives. in question of remuneration, flexible remuneration, support and recognition of the employee, digitization of benefits … in the first edition of some awards which hope to become a benchmark in the HR sector and, more specifically, in the field labor compensation.

Discover the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’

The “ I Awards for Workers ‘Compensation’ ‘are awards designed to highlight the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, welfare protection physical, mental and financial being of workers … as a means of offering them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 7 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, in charge of the Compensation area and other business positions within people management, assesses, scores and puts highlight the best jobs received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” are organized byRRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow as competition sponsors.

Consult the rewards rules and send us your project by clicking here!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital