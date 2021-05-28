Mobile Payment Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2026 – The Orator

According to Trends Market Research, The global mobile payment market size was valued at $1.48 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.06 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report analyses the global Mobile Payment Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Payment type

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

Short Message Service (SMS)/Direct Carrier Billing

Others

By End User

By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfer & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Bill Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

American express company

Apple Inc.

Google, LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mastercard

One97 Communications Limited

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PayU

Samsung

Visa Inc.

Overview of the Mobile Payment Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

