Mocedades, Kiki Morente and Rosario Flores, Radiolé awards

The Radiolé Awards gala, which was held this Friday in Fibes, the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions of Seville, has brought together the group Mocedades, Rosario Flores, Los del Río and Marina Carmona before an eager public of music, which has filled more than 2. 000 of the 3 . 200 seats in the Seville auditorium. In this seventh edition of the awards granted by the musical station of the SER network, after 2020 the gala was held without an audience and it was broadcast over the internet due to the pandemic, Pascual González and Cantores de Híspalis, David Barrull and Gonzalo Alhambra have also received awards. In addition, the cantaor Kiki Morente, the youngest son of the late Enrique Morente, has received the Temple and Purity Prize; DJ Kiko Rivera, the recognition for the Best Multimedia Digital Project, and Rocío Dúrcal, the In Memoriam award, which has been collected by his daughter, the singer Shaila Dúrcal.

“Andrés Caparrós gave us the Olé award in 1971 and now we have the Radiolé in 2021, we need the third to say olé, olé and olé ”, said Javier Garay, one of the members of Mocedades, the historic group that in the seventies conquered the public with songs as Are you or Take me or leave me , which has been awarded for their 50 years of musical career. On stage they have shown that they are as fit as when the group was born. “Thanks to those who have followed and supported us during all these years,” he added. Mocedades has interpreted a new song, That the world does not end , and the “obligatory” It is you .

The cantaora Sonia Priego, La Húngara, and the presenter Joaquín Hurtado, coordinator and programmer of Radiolé, were in charge of conducting the gala. Radio, which has been broadcasting for 40 years, exceeded 437. 000 listeners, according to the second wave carried out by the General Media Study (EGM) in 2021, of which 219.000 are in Andalusia.

Kiko Rivera receives her award at the Radiolé Awards. PACO PUENTES

On this occasion the presence of a second generation of artists from great musical sagas has stood out, such as Kiki Morente, son of the Granada-born cantaor, who has followed in the wake of his sisters Estrella and Soleá , and that is currently news also in the heart press for his relationship with the journalist Sara Carbonero, ex-wife of the footballer Iker Casillas. On the other hand, the presence of Isabel Pantoja’s son, Kiko Rivera, excited because, as he has commented, this is the first time he has received an award, had created expectation before the followers of the tonadillera who, despite the successive confrontations that They have starred mother and son, they waited for the assistance of the singer, which finally has not occurred. Rivera has dedicated the award to his recently deceased grandmother and his wife.

Marina Carmona, the eldest daughter of Antonio Carmona, the soul of Ketama, who has received the award of her father, and has just released her third single, Without luggage , in a style that she defines as “flamenco pop”. And Rosario Flores, daughter of the incomparable Lola Flores, a voice consolidated decades ago that treasures recognitions such as the Latin Grammys that she received in 2002 and 2004.

Shaila Dúrcal collects the award in honor of her mother, Rocío Dúrcal. PACO PUENTES (EL PAÍS)

In this music festival, in which “the artists are the most important thing” In the words of Miquel Corral, director of the Dial and Radiolé network, the nine winners and Shaila Dúrcal, who has lent her voice to her mother, who died in , have participated with their performances. .

The gala also had the interventions of Ángela Carrasco, who in 1971 starred in the hit rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar together with Camilo Sesto; the Utreran cantaor Demarco Flamenco, an almost newcomer who in 2006 went from handing out butane bottles to recording his first album, One, and he’s already composing to get the third. And Davinia from Cádiz, who has come out of the third season of the program Operación Triunfo, who has been in charge of paying tribute to Rocío Dúrcal, with some of her great songs , like The Cat in the Rain.