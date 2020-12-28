Modern Standby, a feature that will come on Windows 10X

Most traditional laptops take several seconds to wake up from sleep mode. Also, they don’t download our emails or social media updates in the background (i.e. when the laptop is asleep). To resolve this issue, Windows 10 supports “ modern sleep, ” a special sleep mode in which the device downloads data while in sleep.

It looks like Windows 10X will also ship with the Modern Sleep feature to enable that instant, always-on experience. As you may already know, Windows 10X is a new operating system built on the Windows Core operating system and is expected to be available between March and June 2021.

Windows 10X will include the Modern Standby legacy of Windows 10

While Microsoft is unwilling to speak publicly about Windows 10X and the future of Windows 10, it appears the company has updated previous supporting documents. Where additional information about the next generation operating system is now included.

In a new update to the support document, Microsoft has confirmed that it has added support for Modern Standby in Windows 10X. Something that should be present but that we are happy to have been confirmed. We wouldn’t understand that it wasn’t on Windows 10X.

On Windows 10X devices, the modern standby experience could be similar to how smartphones work. For example, Windows 10X will download your emails, check for social media updates, and update Progressive Web Apps content before you’re done lifting the lid, because even with your laptop hanging it’s still on. logged in and updates.

Most Windows Store apps (UWP and PWA) can take full advantage of this feature in Windows 10X. Programs like Mail, Calendar, Photos, OneDrive, etc. they can also download large files, including attachments, when the device is suspended.

Modern Sleep is basically a low power sleep state that will allow our device to stay up to date when connected to Wi-Fi or data. It will also bring instant recovery, always connected and on the go to Windows 10X PC. Just like we already enjoyed with the Xbox Series X | S.