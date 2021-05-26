Moderna claims that its corona vaccine is effective on children – Moderna claims after Pfizer, corona vaccine is effective on children aged 12-17

The company said it would seek vaccinations in the US and other countries to get the vaccine recognized in early June.

And Washington Washington. American vaccine manufacturer Moderna claims that their vaccine is very effective on children aged 12-17. With this, the company said it would seek vaccinations for the vaccine to be recognized in early June in the US and other countries. Pfizer has become the second moderne vaccine to claim an effective vaccine on children.

Read more: NASA’s biggest revelation, mysterious signs coming to Earth from the most powerful magnet in the universe

Pfizer is allowed

Earlier, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer-Bionotech claimed that their vaccine was very effective on children between the ages of 12 and 15. Not only that, the company said that their vaccine has no side effects on children. According to the company, 2,250 children were vaccinated in the third phase of the vaccine trial in the United States. The company claims that it is 100 percent effective after vaccinating children. Vaccine trials began in October 2020.

Approved in USA and Canada

Children have previously been allowed to use the vaccine in the United States and Canada. Both countries have approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on children between the ages of 12 and 15. Pfizer has been vaccinated over the age of 16.

Read more: Pakistan: Instructions to keep 12 Indian High Commission officials separate

Clinical trials approved in India

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in India has approved the second and third phase clinical trials of covacin in the 2-1-18 age group. India Biotech will test on 525 volunteers.