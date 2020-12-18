Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine: Donald Trump Approves Moderna Corona Virus Vaccine In Front Of US FDA, Even On China – Donald Trump Tweets Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Approved Before FDA Announcement

Strong points:

Moderna’s Corona vaccine has been approved in the U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, awaiting the FDA’s official announcement on the “ Chinese virus, ” the second vaccine to be obtained.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee has recommended Moderna’s approval of the Corona virus vaccine. The FDA has yet to make a final decision on this, but President Donald Trump announced his approval on Twitter. Not only that, they also assured to send soon the vaccine to the countries which are the biggest victims of the virus “Chinese”.

Moderna has been recommended by the FDA for Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee of 20-0. It is believed that the FDA will soon authorize the use of the emergency and that it can be launched from next week. The Pfizer vaccine has already been launched in the country. Moderna will become the second American company after approval.

Previously, Donald Trump announced in a tweet that Moderna’s vaccine has been approved and will be distributed soon. He said in another tweet: ‘Europe and other countries around the world have fallen victim to the Chinese virus – in particular Germany, France, Spain and Italy. The vaccine is on its way.

94.1% effective

The FDA review also confirmed that the vaccine showed a 94.1% effect in 30,000 people during clinical trials. Although side effects such as fever, headache and fatigue were seen after the introduction of this vaccine, scientists did not consider it dangerous.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered

Pfizer’s Corona vaccination campaign was launched in the United States since Monday. It is said to be the largest vaccination campaign in American history. Pfizer-BioNtech’s dose of Corona virus vaccine is first administered to U.S. health workers. Let’s say three lakh people have died in the US so far due to the Corona virus. The United States also ranks first in the world in terms of infectious products.

