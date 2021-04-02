Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: US FDA clears two changes to production of moderna COVID-19 vaccine with larger vials

Washington

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved two changes to Moderna’s Kovid-19 vaccine to allow additional doses in each vial. The agency said that on Thursday it had approved Moderna’s new vials that would allow up to 15 doses per vial, while the previously used vial contained 10 doses.

11 doses can be applied from a 10 dose vial

Additionally, regulators said providers can safely withdraw 11 doses from the initial 10 dose vials. These changes will be added to the instructions for health workers. The updated dosages will strengthen their supply in the United States and speed up the pace of vaccination. In the United States, the number of vaccinators against Kovid-19 is approaching 100 million.

Biden aims to vaccinate 200 million people

President Joe Biden has pledged to have enough vaccines for all vaccinated adult Americans by the end of May, and also passed a new resolution that aims to inject 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days in function.

FDA approved changes

Moderna said in a statement that it plans to start supplying 15-dose vials in the coming weeks. The company has attributed updated data to the FDA showing the number of doses that can be obtained from each vial using different types of needles.