Moderna vaccine latest update: who ne moderna vaccine ke emergency use ko di manjuri: WHO approves emergency use of Moderna vaccine

Geneva

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the emergency use of Moderna’s Kovid-19 vaccine. In addition to this American vaccine manufacturer, the WHO has so far authorized the emergency use of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biontech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The WHO said similar approval could be given to Chinese vaccines Sinopharma and Synovac in the coming days. CEO Stephen Bansell said in a statement that the Moderna vaccine received the green signal on Friday after several months of waiting as the company delayed providing data to the World Health Organization.

The modern healthcare vaccine listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization on Friday included Mordana. With this, it became the fifth vaccine to receive emergency recognition from the WHO. In December 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authority for the Mordana vaccine, while the European Medical Agency issued it a valid marketing authorization throughout the United States. European Union in January of this year.

Its strategic advisory group had already reviewed the modern vaccine in January, before it was validated for the WHO Emergency Use List (EUL). He recommended the use of vaccines in the population. The Mordana Covid vaccine is an MNRA-based vaccine, which SAGE has found to be 94.1% effective.

CAGE provided the vaccine to people aged 18 and over in all age groups. The WHO EUL process evaluates data from daily phase two and phase III trials, as well as substantial additional data on the safety, efficacy, quality and risk management plan of COVID-19 vaccines . In addition to the Mordana vaccine, WHO has previously listed Pfizer-BioNotech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio Serum Institute of India, and Jensen Vaccine Vaccines for emergency use.