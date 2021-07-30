moeed yusuf visits us: US and Pakistani NSAs meet to discuss security situation in Afghanistan, Taliban violence: Pakistan national security adviser meets US NSA Jake Sullivan on Afghan Taliban

Islamabad

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan amid growing Taliban violence in Afghanistan. This meeting is also qualified as important because, for several months, the relations between the United States and Pakistan were perceived as being cruel. It is believed that Imran Khan sent his most special and trustworthy Moeed Yusuf to Washington to eliminate this bitterness. Moeed Youssef and Jake Sullivan also met in Geneva earlier in March.

Hours later, both sides disclosed the meeting

Pakistani NSA Moeed Yousuf and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan officially announced their meeting a few hours later. Joseph said in his tweet: “I had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan in Washington today. Took stock of progress since our Geneva meeting and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues. common interest Yousuf also said the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation.

Pakistani NSA hides Taliban talk

The Pakistani NSA did not mention Afghanistan among the issues discussed at the meeting, but Sullivan devoted half of his tweet to the Afghan issue. He said that I met today with the Pakistan NSA for a consultation on regional connectivity and security and other areas of mutual cooperation. We discussed the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political solution to the conflict.

Pakistan wants financial aid from America again

Pakistan is living in failure these days. Its economy was already in bad shape, the corona epidemic did the rest. That’s why Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Mueed Yusuf met with Jake Sullivan about efforts to bring about significant changes in relations with the United States. At this high-level meeting, the Pakistani and US NSAs had in-depth discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Trump halted financial aid to Pakistan in 2018

Regarding relations with the United States, Pakistan is significantly changing its position. However, there is no guarantee that the United States will resume economic aid to Pakistan. Former US President Donald Trump suspended all security cooperation with Pakistan in January 2018, saying he was unhappy with Islamabad’s cooperation and its role in the fight against terrorism.

US wants to use Pakistan in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently visited India, said in conversation with our partner publication The Times of India that Pakistan has significant influence over the Taliban and the US wants that Islamabad plays this role. Pakistan has an important role to play in using its influence with the Taliban to ensure that the Taliban do not try to take the country by force. It has an effect and it also has a role. We hope Pakistan will play there.