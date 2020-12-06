Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi prince Salman’s rebellious “ brother ” against Israel, violently sacked – Saudi prince criticizes Israel at Bahrain 2020 conference against Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh

The hostility between Saudi Arabia and Israel is well known. The situation is that since the creation of Israel in 1948, Saudi Arabia has not recognized until this day. The relationship between the two countries has seen some recovery in recent times. But, a Saudi prince has again caused bitterness between the two countries. At the Bahrain security conference on Sunday, a powerful Saudi prince Turki al-Faisal sharply criticized Israel. He called Israel itself as a Western colonial power.

The powerful Saudi prince of Turkey is Al Faisal

Prince Turkey Al Faisal, who commanded the Saudi intelligence service for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the United States and Britain, said Israel had raised security concerns – young and old, women and men (Palestinians) in the camps. Imprisoned, who are there without justice. They demolish homes of their choice and kill people of their own accord.

Prince Salman wants to strengthen relations with Israel

Prince Turkey Al Faisal does not currently hold any official post, but his position closely resembles that of Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. At the same time, Saudi Arabian King Mohammed bin Salman has indicated that he is ready to work with Israel to increase foreign investment in the country and deal with Iran, the common enemy of both countries.

Israel’s foreign minister hit back

The Israeli foreign minister, who attended the Bahrain security conference, fired back after the prince’s speech. He said that I would like to regret the statements of the Saudi representative. I don’t think they reflect the changes happening in the Middle East.

Arabia and Israel also strengthen relations

Bilateral relations between Israel and Arabia have improved in recent years. Saudi Arabia and Israel oppose Iran’s nuclear weapons. Apart from that, these two countries are also concerned about the expansion of Iran’s aspirations in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Israel and Saudi Arabia also have a stance on Hezbollah. Arabia and Israel are believed to work together in the areas of intelligence, technology, and cybersecurity. At the same time, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad secretly met with his Saudi counterparts and other Saudi leaders.

The condition of Saudi Arabia for the peace agreement with Israel, said – if with Palestine …

Gulf countries become friends with Israel due to fear of Iran

Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen are afraid of their neighbor Iran. They fear Iran’s growing power. So they are trying to reduce Iran’s strength by befriending Israel. Iran, along with China and Turkey, is increasing its strategic strength. It is believed that Iran may soon develop its own nuclear bomb with the cooperation of China.