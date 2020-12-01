Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Israel’s remote control killer weapon suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientist – Israeli remote control turrets destroy 2,000 that killed Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Israel is blamed for the murder of Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, the lead scientist on the team that is building the atomic bomb for Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Supreme Clergyman Ayatollah Ali Khamani have directly accused Israel of appointing him. At the same time, senior Iranian military officials alleged that Fakhrizadeh was fired from a remote machine gun and then detonated in the attacking vehicle. Authorities also said no evidence of an Israeli presence at the scene was found.

There is a lot of talk about the Israeli remote control weapon

Now there is a discussion around the world, who is this weapon, which killed an Iranian scientist living in high security around the clock in such a dangerous manner. Bullets from this gun even pierced the car of a scientist called bulletproof. The charges are also brought against Israel because a few days ago a company launched the portable automatic pistol. The company claimed that this gun can automatically scan the target and lock the target. After which, the operator seated on the sidelines can shoot from a wireless device such as a tablet whenever he wishes.

Senior Iranian army official confirmed

General Ali Shamkhani of the Iranian Army’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), after handing over to Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, claimed that he was executed with a remote machine gun. Asli Shamkhani is also the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council. He was also responsible for information relating to Israeli and American intelligence agencies.

This is how an Iranian nuclear scientist was killed

Shamkhani said at Fakhrizadeh’s funeral that the enemy used an entirely new method, style, professional and special way to achieve their goal. Iranian media claimed that when Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh Absar approached near the town, a sudden gunshot erupted from the top of a truck parked near a roundabout. The remote control gun was installed on this truck itself. After the attack, there was a huge explosion in the truck which destroyed all the evidence.

Can be mounted on any vehicle or tripod

Israeli company Smart Shooter developed the SMASH Hopper Gun attached to the SMASH product in July. This gun is also known as the Light Remote Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS). The system consists of a SMASH 2000 computerized firing site and remote control supports. Which can be mounted on a tripod, on the ground or on a car.

This gun locates by locating the target

The SMASH 2000 weapons site does not require any automatic pistol mount. It automatically locates the target and locks it. After which, when the operator seated in the distance feels that the target is now more damaged by the shot, he can then shoot via the remote control. It is also said in Iran that the attack may have been carried out with this weapon. However, this has not been officially confirmed.