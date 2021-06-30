mona vishwaroopa mohanty obtains UAE golden visa: Indian artist Vishwaroopa Mohanty obtains prestigious UAE golden visa – Indian artist mona vishwaroopa mohanty obtains prestigious UAE golden visa

Dubai

An Indian artist, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2007, received the prestigious Golden Visa from the Gulf country on Wednesday. The Khaleej Times report says Mona Vishwaroopa Mohanty, originally from Odisha, applied for a golden visa based on advice from a seasoned artist. He said it would inspire more artists now.

Mohanty told a newspaper: “I am honored to have been awarded the Golden Visa. These milestones mean a lot in life. They assure you that if you follow your heart and soul, you will slowly be rewarded far more than you. ‘Imagine getting the Golden Visa boosted my self-confidence and if it can inspire other young artists, I will consider it my biggest contribution.

He said: “I listened to my heart and took advantage and being rewarded for it tells me that when you follow your passion and give your best, good things start to happen to you.” Fashion designer, Mohanty arrived in the United Arab Emirates in 2007 as a lecturer at Manipal University in Dubai.

Khaleej Times reports that after working for eight years in the fashion industry, she decided to become a painter. The Golden Visa allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100% ownership of their business in the UAE mainland. They are issued for 5 or 10 years and are renewed by tacit agreement.