monarchy, labor reform, minimum wage, pensions …

Posted: Saturday December 19, 2020 2:14 PM

The image of Pablo Iglesias and María Jesús Montero holding an intense debate in the corridors of the Congress of Deputies marked the week politically, an image which illustrates the friction of the coalition government.

Of course, the representatives of the two parties minimize these divisions, framing them in the political debate. There are several issues in which government partners show their disagreement, such as the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI).

Yolanda Díaz argued that it was not possible to “leave out” those people “who are not covered by a collective agreement”. On the other side of the ring, Nadia Calviño, who has ruled out lifting the SMI “now”, agrees with Carmen Calvo.

This Saturday, Pablo Iglesias criticized the refusal of the parties to the commission of inquiry in Parliament to King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, parties including the PSOE.

Another hot spot is the ban on cutting supplies to vulnerable people, Teresa Ribera acknowledging that there can be “technical gaps in a complex problem”.

United We may require you to take action as soon as possible and that all supplies are included, not only electricity, but also water and gas. Another red line is found in pensions, with Escrivá’s proposal to increase from 25 to 35 to calculate the pension as a point of conflict.

Labor reform also widens the gap. Sánchez assured that this will happen if there is a social agreement, but for the purple formation there are no conditions.

But not all are divisions. It seems that an agreement has been reached on the evictions and the budgets will be implemented, a ball of oxygen to give stability to the legislature.

The attacks from the right also unite the first coalition government in Spanish history, a complex tandem that appears to be three years ahead, full of differences.