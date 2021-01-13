Montero regrets that the PP “distorts” its remarks on VAT on electricity “and promotes” false news “in Brussels”

Updated: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:28 PM

Published on: 01/13/2021 20:23

The Ministry of Finance regretted this Wednesday that the PP had “distorted” the words of the minister, María Jesús Montero, about VAT on electricity “and promoted” fake news “in Brussels”.

This was said in a statement after the People’s Party reported on Wednesday that its MEPs sent a question to the European Commission asking it to confirm “whether there is a legal obstacle that does not allow Spain to lower the TVA de la as stated by government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero “.

Faced with this information from the PP, the Treasury indicated that “the reality is that the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has never made any statement on this subject or affirmed that Community regulations prevent lower VAT on electricity “.

“At no time did Montero speak of bans or sanctions”

More specifically, the ministry recalled that on Tuesday, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers and specific questions from journalists on a possible reduction in VAT on electricity, Montero “made a general reflection and recalled that The European Commission usually hears, in their reports, Spain perceives a relatively low VAT levy due to the intensive use of the reduced and super-reduced rate “.

Thus, the department headed by Montero stressed that the words used by him were that “Spain is warned by the European Commission for the use which, in the opinion of the Commission, is being abused or excessive in terms of reduced or super-reduced VAT It is a question which would not be in conformity with what is marked by Europe. ”

For this reason, the Treasury underlines that “at no time did Montero speak of bans or sanctions and confined himself to recalling a recurrent opinion of the European Commission when analyzing the Spanish economy and its tax system” .

On this issue, the ministry gave as an example that in the report on Spain 2020 published in February, the Commission services stated that “Spain has a relatively low VAT collection, despite the fact that the The payment rate is very low and the general VAT rate is close to the EU average. This is due to the widespread use of reduced and super-reduced rates, which results in a significant difference in VAT rates. “.

“The Minister of Finance regrets that the MEPs of the Popular Party Dolors Montserrat and Antonio López-Istúriz misrepresent their remarks, promote” false news “in Brussels and make partisan use of community institutions”, concludes the ministry’s statement.