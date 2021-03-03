Montero warns that the regularization of King Emeritus “does not end any process” and recalls that “all taxpayers are equal”

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 5:28 PM

Finance Minister María Jesús Montero denied after the Council of Ministers that King Emeritus Juan Carlos I had privileges from his department after the second fiscal regularization or that the Treasury acted passively in this regard.

“I would like to insist that it is false that the Ministry of Finance or the tax administration had knowledge of any type of information which did not lead to the usual measures taken by all taxpayers. For the purposes of fiscal commitments, where all taxpayers are equal, “he pointed out forcefully.

Montero thus responded to the “insinuations” transferred these days on a possible treatment in favor of the Treasury to the King Emeritus, “which have nothing to do with reality”. “The tax agency is absolutely professional,” he insisted, calling it “particular zeal” to comply with tax obligations.

These criticisms of the Treasury even come from United We Can, which called for the opening of an investigation and denounced its “passivity” with regard to the tax situation of the former head of state.

Regularizations do not end any process “

The minister also warned that the regularizations “do not end any process”, but that the Tax Agency will act by verifying whether the regularization presented by Don Juan Carlos is “complete and true”.

The social rejection of regularizations stands out

María Jesús Montero reiterated the words of the Prime Minister, who condemned the “irregularities” committed by the King Emeritus and expressed that he felt “the same rejection as the rest of the citizens”.

Thus, he stressed that people who have a public mission are the first to comply with all obligations, including tax obligations, because they are a reference to society.

In addition, Montero recalled that Felipe VI “abruptly cut” any link with this type of action, even the possible legacy that could come from opaque structures.

The appearance of the government to explain the regularization is opposed

These statements by the government spokesperson also come on the same day that the PSOE, the PP and Vox vetoed the appearance of the executive in Congress to explain the new tax regularization of Juan Carlos I.

The formations ERC, JuntsxCat, PDeCAT, CUP, Bildu and BNG had requested the appearances of Montero and the director of the tax administration to clarify “under what circumstances, conditions and conditions the opaque regularization of four million euros took place, of doubtful origin, by Juan Carlos de Borbón “

However, critics of the Treasury, who even come from United We Can, criticize the slowness in opening an investigation, despite the information available on the existence of a foundation through which Juan Carlos de Borbón paid a fortune. on private trips.