moon video: deflated moon video from the ISS: resizing the moon from space

Washington

A Russian cosmonaut shared a video on the International Space Station. It looks like a moon disappearing behind the horizon. This rare spectacle is called the “orbital sunset of the moon”. This footage was shared on social media by Sergey Kud-Swarkov. In the video, the moon changes in size to deteriorate.

Looks like someone threw it away. It takes the shape of a pancake and disappears in the dark. The video shows that the shape of the moon that disappears behind the Earth’s horizon is deteriorating. This is due to the earth’s atmosphere. The light which comes out of it reaches space then through the Earth’s atmosphere, that is to say two different environments. Seen from the International Space Station, it appears that the moon has changed shape.

What it looked like

Sergey said this video was taken at night, so the Earth’s horizon is not visible. The light of the earth meets the sky on a black background and it seems that the moon has melted and got lost in the air. Sergey said it looks like this when viewed from Sunset of Moon orbital space. According to NASA, the thick layer of Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens that transforms light from the moon into different angles.