morante-de-la-puebla,-national-bullfighting-prize

The bullfighter José Antonio Morante de la Puebla (La Puebla del Río, 42 years) and bullfighter since 1997, has been the winner of this year’s National Bullfighting Prize, which is convened by the Ministry of Culture. A jury chosen for this purpose has highlighted “the unique creative personality of an artist who recreates and renews classic bullfighting for today’s public.” Likewise, he points out that “his commitment to bullfighting at a particularly difficult time after the crisis caused by the covid – 19, in which the right-hander, assuming his responsibility as the leading figure of bullfighting, he has diversified his actions, betting on the variety of encastes and posters, leading the bullfighting ranks in a season in which he has developed memorable tasks in the main Spanish squares ”.

Morante de la Puebla has been the right-hander of the season; He has finished the first of the ladder, with 49 runs, in which he has cut off 51 ears and a tail , has been present in the vast majority of the fairs that have been held, has opted for the diversity of fittings and has been the right-hander that has attracted the attention of fans wherever he has performed.

The season of 2021 has undoubtedly been the most important and outstanding of his already long career as a bullfighter, which has already completed 24 years. Being in control of himself, —the last San Isidro Fair, held in Vistalegre, surprisingly broke with Casa Matilla—, he has shown himself as a renewed, committed, hopeful and eager to triumph bullfighter.

There is his recent and resounding success in the last San Miguel Fair in Seville, of which he has been declared the undisputed winner by all the juries. The Maestranza awaited him as the announced messiah and exceeded all expectations placed on him. He sublimated bullfighting to veronica, and literally broke the afternoon of Friday, October 1, in a round, beautiful performance, full of genius by an artist overflowing with inspiration before a bonancible and invalid animal by Juan Pedro Domecq. Days later, he made the walk in Las Ventas, where he had not been since 2017, and Ginés Marín’s big door triumph was spiced up by the bullfighting lesson of a veteran infected with charm and outburst.

The National Bullfighting Prize rewards in this case the resurrection of an artist who seemed asleep on the podium of public recognition despite his irregular career.

Already at the beginning of the season, he strongly criticized that the Junta de Andalucía rejected the conditions imposed by the businessman from La Maestranza to celebrate the April Fair, a month later he broke with his businessman, while confessing his tiredness of dealing with commercial bulls and his decision to take risks unknown to him with herds reserved for more modest bullfighters.

From his hand the bullfighting news of the year arrived a few days later: on August 7, in the Plaza de El Puerto de Santa María, Morante closed himself alone with six bulls from Prieto de La Cal, one of the most feared irons in the Spanish hut.

The bullfight was an impressive event, the role ended at the box office, the expectation through the roof, and, just over an hour and Half later, the feat had turned into an unprecedented fiasco. Neither the bulls served nor the bullfighter felt lucid in an afternoon of such severe commitment. Hours later, a bullfighter confessed to this newspaper that it had been “a very hard afternoon”, and announced that “surely, I will never again announce myself with six bulls alone.”

But that stumble did not diminish the Morante’s spirit, who days before had fought ‘torrestrellas’ in Las Colombinas in Huelva and bulls in La Quinta in the French city of Istres; He then continued with a bullfight by Ana Romero in Calatayud, in Seville the Miura bulls in San Miguel and those of Alcurrucén in Madrid were waiting for him. And, meanwhile, Morante’s triumphs followed one another late after afternoon at the hands of a transfigured and committed right-hander.

What had happened to bring about this radical change after so many years of apparent apathy and abandonment? It is not easy to answer that question when it comes to a personality as controversial as his, always at the mercy of the muses of genius and, at times, of the ghosts of bohemia and emotional instability. It is true, however, that Morante has awakened at the time that two young bullfighters, Pablo Aguado and Juan Ortega, emerged, both touched by grace, who have carved a hole in the hearts of the fans. Morante has competed with both, and has wanted to make it clear that, for now, the supreme art has only one name, and it is his.

Be that as it may, Morante de la Puebla se He has won the National Bullfighting Prize with all the honors. Throughout the year he has more than demonstrated that he is one of the great bullfighters in history, a magical bullfighter, a goldsmith with the ability to make bullfighting one of the fine arts.

Nine winners

The Ministry of Culture created the National Bullfighting Prize in 2011 in order to recognize, on an annual basis, “any professional in all their different demonstrations – bullfighter, rancher, businessman – or institution that has stood out for its work in favor of the dissemination of the cultural values ​​of bullfighting ”. The prize is endowed with 30. 000 euros.

The retired right-hander Paco Ojeda was the first winner of the year 2013, and the following winners have been the following:

– Francisco Cano ‘Canito’ (photographer).

– Madrid Bullfighting School ‘Marcial Lalanda’.

– Victorino Martín.

– Enrique Ponce.

– Juan José Padilla.

– Forum for the Promotion, Defense and Debate of Novilladas.

– Toro de Lidia Foundation.

– Morante de la Puebla.