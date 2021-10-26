morante-donates-the-30,000-euros-of-the-national-bullfighting-prize-to-the-casa-de-misericordia-in-pamplona

The Sevillian bullfighter José Antonio Morante de la Puebla has donated the 30. 000 euros of the National Bullfighting Prize granted on Monday by the Ministry of Culture and Sports to the Casa de Misericordia de Pamplona, ​​owner of the city’s bullring. Shortly after learning that he was the winner, the right-hander communicated his donation to the Casa de Misericordia, organizer of the Sanfermines Bull Fair, suspended for the last two years due to the pandemic. From the Bullfighting Commission of the House of Mercy they have indicated to Efe that they have received the donation with “great joy and gratitude” and have highlighted that Morante’s decision is “a gesture of a figure of bullfighting.”

The House of Mercy, popularly known as Mecca, is an institution that dates back to 1706 and serves more than 500 older people with economic and social needs born in Pamplona or registered in the Navarran capital. In addition, it is the owner of the bullring, built in 1922 on land donated by the City Council; Since then, it has organized the bullfights and the running of the bulls during the San Fermín festivities.

The governing board of the Casa de la Misericordia is chaired by the mayor of Pamplona and four councilors and one group of professionals from different fields, who collaborate on a voluntary basis. Several of the latter make up the Bullfighting Commission that annually organizes the posters of the fair and the morning closures of the San Fermín festivities, whose profits are dedicated to the maintenance of the welfare work.

In 2020, on the occasion of the suspension of the festivities due to the pandemic, the House of Mercy launched a solidarity initiative entitled Give him a cape , in which he requested economic collaborations to alleviate the situation of the charity.