more-calcium,-iron-and-vitamin-d:-what-a-growing-glass-of-milk-brings-to-the-child

Breast milk is the best food for the baby in its first months. This is indicated by the recommendations of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Ideally, in the first six months of life, the newborn should be fed exclusively by breastfeeding and that, from 6 months, it begins to gradually incorporate into the diet of an adult based on a combination of milk with adequate and nutritious foods for their age.

The scientific and pediatric community is unanimous regarding the superiority of breast milk over any other food, including so-called ‘artificial formula milks’. However, breastfeeding is not always possible. Either due to physiological problems, social conditions such as a prompt incorporation to work, or the mother’s decision not to breastfeed, in many cases it is necessary to resort to infant milk (starting and continuing), which are administered to the low infant. pediatric supervision during the first year of life.

At the end of the year, with what to make the bottle?

Coinciding with the child’s first birthday there is a kind of Rubicon passage. Your first teeth have come in, the introduction phase to solid food is progressing, and you may even have taken your first steps. The nutritional requirements in this period require a balanced, complete and varied diet so that the little one can continue to develop properly. This is where doubts arise as to whether they can drink the same milk as the rest of the family or whether it is convenient to bet on a growth milk adapted to their nutritional needs.

The answer is not categorical. It depends on how and what is eaten in each family. The Spanish Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition (SEGNP) emphasizes that from one year on a child can be fed with cow’s milk, as long as he takes the rest of the food in quantity and in appropriate quality to ensure all the necessary macro intakes and micronutrients. “However, many families stray from that pattern of variety. That is why some pediatricians suggest drinking adapted milk. It has a similar nutrient distribution profile to breast milk, but with slightly less protein to make it easier to digest, more essential fatty acids, and a mineral and vitamin supplement. In this way, up to three years of age we make sure that the child is taking appropriate amounts of these nutrients ”, points out Dr. Ángel Gil, president of the Ibero-American Nutrition Foundation and Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology II of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Granada and coordinator of the EsNuPi Study (Nutritional Study in the Spanish Child Population).

Adapted milk has a distribution profile of nutrients similar to breast milk, but with slightly less protein to make it easier to digest, more essential fatty acids and a mineral and vitamin supplement. In this way, up to three years of age we make sure that the child is taking appropriate amounts of these nutrients Ángel Gil, president of the Ibero-American Nutrition Foundation and Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology II of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Granada and coordinator of the EsNuPi Study (Nutritional Study in the Spanish Child Population)

Fortified milks, but without sugar

In recent years, growth milks (aimed at children between 12 and 36 months) have suffered a campaign of discredit, suggesting that they contain a lot of sugar added. It is not like this. The first thing to keep in mind is that milk already contains a naturally present sugar, lactose. This type of sugar is not considered a free sugar and, therefore, its consumption is not limited (except in cases of intolerance). Therefore, if we eliminate this natural sugar content, we will see that growth milks contain very limited amounts of sugar and even some of them do not contain any added sugar.

What is added are Omega 3 fatty acids DHA, iron, calcium and vitamins A, C and D. These nutrients are key for the physical and intellectual development of the child and it is desirable that they are acquired with daily meals. However, as recently revealed by the largest study of infant nutrition in Spain, the study EsNuPI , promoted by the Ibero-American Nutrition Foundation (FINUT) and the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), the usual diet of a large part of Spanish children does not meet these essential requirements.

The sun is the main source of vitamin D. Up to three years of age, the incorporation of enriched infant milk adapted to the requirements of this age (growth milk) mitigates its deficiencies. EKATERINA POKROVSKY (Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Specifically, 3 out of 4 children between 1 and 3 years old do not reach or the recommendations of Omega 3 DHA, nor those of calcium. In the case of vitamin D, it is found that 100% of children under 3 years do not reach the recommended levels of that vitamin. In this age group, the incorporation of enriched infant formulas adapted to the requirements of this age (growth milks) mitigates these deficiencies. “In the EsNuPi study we found that children who take these growth milks, or, in the case of children between 3 and 10 years, enriched milks, present a dietary profile closer to pediatric recommendations ”, emphasizes Professor Gil.

More calcium and iron

One of the great problems of parents with the incorporation of a solid and complete diet is that their children eat, and when you do, eat as varied as possible. On paper it is easy. In real life, not all children are willing to accept some foods, such as fish, and this makes it difficult to reach the recommended intakes of fatty acids such as omega-3 DHA, which are key to brain development. Something as simple as substituting a glass of normal milk for one of Puleva Peques 3 provides more than 60% of the recommended daily amount of Omega 3 DHA.

Something similar happens with calcium and iron. Calcium is involved in the normal formation and growth of bones, and iron, according to some studies, is very important for human cognitive development. “Furthermore, iron not only participates in the hemoglobin necessary for the transport of oxygen to the cells, it is also necessary for the generation of cytochromes, important proteins in respiration”, emphasizes Professor Gil. Incorporating a glass (or bottle) a day of Puleva Peques 3 ensures the 44% of recommended daily iron intakes between one year and three years of age.

To help parents to clear up doubts about If your little ones are getting the recommended amounts of nutrients, the Puleva Nutrition Institute has developed a simple free calculator. Its use is very intuitive: it is enough to answer the questions about how many servings of meat, fish, vegetables or dairy products, among others, the child takes each week.

A lot sun, but little vitamin D

Scientists have been warning for years that the Spanish adult and child population has vitamin D deficiencies. It is paradoxical in a country with about 2. 500 hours of sunshine per year, since, under normal conditions, the 85% of the necessary vitamin D is synthesized simply by exposing ourselves to sunlight. “We are spending more and more time indoors and we travel by means of transport, not on foot. In addition, the recommendations of dermatologists to use sunscreens daily to protect us from the sun’s rays are permeating. These circumstances reduce sun exposure and, consequently, we have lower levels of vitamin D ”, warns Professor Gil.

This fat-soluble vitamin enables the metabolism of calcium for the formation of bones. In addition, they participate in the maintenance of the immune system. “Low levels of vitamin D could reduce a child’s resistance to certain diseases.” The EsNuPi study reveals that Spanish children do not reach the recommended intakes of vitamin D. “That is why it can be supplemented with enriched foods, such as milk, whose vitamin D levels will in no case cause health problems due to hypervitaminosis D”, Gil points out. These fortified foods should not be confused with food supplements, which should only be administered for a pediatric reason and under physician supervision.

500