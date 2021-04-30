More Madrid plays with the coincidence of the dressing room of García and Ayuso with a large canvas on the Gran Vía: “So different”

Posted: Friday April 30, 2021 7:02 PM

One of the most commented details on social media after last week’s election debate on “ Telemadrid ” was the coincidence between the clothes of two of the candidates: Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Mónica García, who wore red jackets practically identical.

An anecdote from which García’s party, Más Madrid, decided to take advantage of a huge canvas that was deployed in the middle of the Gran Vía in Madrid: the poster shows an image of the two candidates for the presidency of the Community with their seemingly identical jackets, next to the message: “… and so different”.

From the party, they explain that the color of the clothes they wore in the aforementioned election debate “is the only similarity the two candidates have” and they claim that García is “Ayuso’s enemy”.

In this sense, the leader of Más País himself, Íñigo Errejón, shared the image of the web via Twitter, where he opposed the two candidates as “the model of empathy or the model of the selfishness”.