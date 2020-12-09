More prepared for changes and new working methods?

High performance agile organizations: better prepared for changes and new ways of working?

What role do Agile principles and values ​​play in organizations seeking to transform and evolve? What aspects should be taken into account to design the best business strategy in an environment of exponential change? How is an organization structured towards a model based on self-organizing Agile teams? How has the current situation affected the cultural change you are experiencing in your businesses? These are just a few of the many questions increasingly asked by organizations looking to embrace the mindset, principles and ways of working and innovating to achieve agility and high performance. in a world undergoing a digital revolution.

In this context, ActioGlobal, a firm specializing in the digitization of work cultures and the development of transformation models to achieve agility and high performance, is positioning itself as the best partner for companies seeking to transform, to be more efficient and to s ” adapt to changes and new ways of doing business. work, which are already a reality. So much so that, with leading companies in their sector, they have co-created transformation frameworks and tailor-made working methods: among them: Adevinta, Unilever, Kendu, Angelini Pharma and Danone. In this way, everyone was able to integrate the best practices of High Performance Organizations, allowing them to adapt to digitalization and the exponential change in which their sectors find themselves.

Jonathan Escobar, CEO of ActioGlobal, explains that “it fills us with satisfaction to be able to help companies like these, recognized in their sectors, to create cultures and ways of working that allow them to lead with confidence this era of digital revolution in which we find ourselves “. And he concludes “the results obtained only confirm that it is the path of evolution that organizations must undertake in this decade, which will be as uncertain, dynamic as it is demanding”.

During a virtual media encounter, each company explained, with their CEOs, how the journey towards digitization, agility and high performance helps them transform and achieve, with great commitment from their teams , better results. .

In the case of Danone, the transformation began a few months ago and has resulted in a radical change. In the words of Paolo Maria Tafuri, CEO of Danone Espaa, “you have to be leaders, but also to remain leaders. PEAK helps us evolve towards agility and learn to adapt faster and more effectively. The company has adapted to the current disruption, creating a substantial change that, as they already claim, is here to stay. And it is that change allows them, from the first minute, to make decisions faster, in a collaborative and results-focused manner, by transforming, above all, the mindset. The CEO of Danone in Spain also underlines that the cultural transformation initiated with PEAK is consistent with the values ​​of the company and adds to its mission: to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

Unilever, for its part, has been on the road to agility and high performance for a year now, which means not only a change in the way of working but a different way of thinking. Its main objective is to meet the needs of its consumers and customers in the shortest possible time and “Agile helps us achieve this, improving ourselves every day,” says Jérôme du Chaffaut, Managing Director of Unilever. This year has been particularly useful in dealing with the current situation. And it is that the Agile principles have enabled them to improve their ability to adapt and synchronize. Everyone is moving towards one: each day everyone feels their impact on the OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) of the company that they have defined. They were able to refocus and prioritize the company towards what, in the end, has the most impact. Finally, they knew how to synchronize the exploration of the new and the exploitation of what they already do, always looking to the future. “Thanks to Agile, we are now focusing on the future, on understanding what we need to change and improve to be closer to those we serve,” adds du Chaffaut.

The healthcare sector is one of the sectors that has undergone the most changes this year. The case of Angelini Pharma confirms this. The company began its transformation process during the pandemic, and while this was something that had been clear for a long time, the situation accelerated the process. “At Angelini, we had to modernize, be more innovative and Agile helped us to break the previous dynamic, more traditional, so characteristic of this sector. We changed very quickly and also learned at great speed ”, explains Olga Insua, Country Manager of Angelini Pharma Espaa. A few months later, the company is already working with teams focused on the impact of value and on the priorities of the organization, completely autonomous and where hierarchy is no longer essential. They focus on what really matters and that’s a priority. They have reduced the fear of taking risks.

On the other hand, Adevinta has now been on its Agile evolution path for two years with ActioGlobal. It’s a company that was born digitally and, as such, could not be left behind. Gianpaolo Santorsola, CEO of Adevinta Spain, explains that “change is not always easy, but it is necessary. Our users are digital and they have learned from companies that are also digital and push us to raise the bar ”. The company has integrated the Agile philosophy incrementally and dynamically. Empowering their teams has been key to making quick and smart decisions that positively impact their users. “Our teams, who are closest to our users, are the ones who make the decisions. Empowering people is the best tool to motivate them and also to attract the best talent, because we want people to tell us what to do and not the other way around, ”Santorsola adds.

Kendu was the last company to join this Agile transformation, led by ActioGlobal. Thanks to the changes put in place, each person now has a purpose, an objective of going to work every day with a level of transparency that allows each employee to understand how their work impacts the activity of the company. . “It helps us have a closer relationship with our customers and greater agility to meet their needs. Internally, this has allowed us to integrate more isolated functions, creating efficient teams. In this way, the impact on the company was immediate ”, comments lvaro Cabrera, CEO of Kendu.

The five leaders agree on one thing and that is that all organizations that offer it can achieve more agility and high performance thanks to the values ​​and principles of Agile. You just need this, you want to change, to be courageous, to learn, to evolve and to be better every day. They also agree that the results are clearly satisfactory and visible in the short term.

In the words of Jonathan Escobar, all of these companies, which seek to lead the future and change in the age of the digital revolution, have some common elements:

Progressive prioritization through results defined as OKRs (Objectives and key results) shared by all. The entire organization is clear on what constitutes success in adaptive and incremental time cycles. Talent flows to where it has the most impact with consumers and customers. People self-organize into a network of self-organized teams that collaborate to achieve adaptive goals. In these organizations, users are the center and people are the first. Timing that defines the pace at which everyone experiences, learns and adjusts. To achieve common priorities, all self-organized teams demonstrate strong initiative to make an impact while supporting others. Knowledge. Through continuous experimentation, teams are finding more and more innovative solutions to meet customer needs. Leaders stop asking “why haven’t we been successful?” to ask “how can I help you get it?”

