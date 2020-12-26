More than 1,000 civil war victims wait to be exhumed in the tomb of Pico Reja (Seville)

Updated: Friday, December 25, 2020 8:37 PM

Published on: 12/25/2020 20:36

Those close to a thousand reprisals have been without memory and dignity for 84 years, but they are now closer to writing the end of a bitter family chapter. “This injustice cannot be forgotten. Moral redress is impossible, but at least we will rest,” Beatriz Alonso told LaSexta. His grandfather, Ignacio Alonso, was assassinated at the start of the civil war.

He defended with his life the Telefónica building in the Plaza Nueva in Seville so that the insurgents against the Republic did not attack the telecommunications of the time. “He didn’t want to join the uprising and he had to die. He’s putting it in the archives. Everything I know about him comes from the books,” Beatriz lamented.

Miguel Guerrero González arrived in Seville on July 36 with 500 other miners from Huelva. They came to help the resistance against Queipo de Llano’s troops. He was ambushed with more than 60 compatriots. All have been publicly arrested, charged and shot. “They were executed as an exemplary punishment for people to see,” denounced Miguel Guerrero, his grandson.

When the work began, around 1,100 bodies were found. To date, however, there are already around 1,800 registrants; 300 of them identified themselves as retaliation. It is a complex exhumation because the remains of those “unhappy” with the Franco regime are mixed with the remains of those who died from other causes which have been deposited here to hide the horror.

This is what Juan Manuel Guijo, director of exhumation work in this area, thinks: “It seems that there is a clear attempt to cover up the evidence. Thousands of people who have nothing to do with the repression , so they continually add elements of confusion “. But they also find elements that do not generate the slightest doubt. In this pit lies the answer of many. And, the truth is, sooner or later these bones will reveal themselves.