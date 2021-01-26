LETTER SIZE

More than 142,000 workers in ERTE situations took free courses in 2020

Of these, 3,200 have chosen ADAMS to train

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 26 January 2021



According to a study published by the State Foundation for Vocational Training (FUNDAE), more than 142,000 workers in an ERTE situation have followed subsidized training in 2020. Among them, 3,200 have chosen ADAMS Training to follow this training.

The report prepared by FUNDAE analyzes the role of subsidized training programs in the training of professionals who in 2020 were affected by an ERTE. According to data provided by the National Employment Service, between March and December 2020, the regulatory files associated with COVID-19 concerned 4,090,565 people. Gloria Montilla, Director of Training for Employment at ADAMS Formacin confirms that confinement has produced “an increase in requests for free courses from workers who, being in an ERTE situation, wanted to take advantage of their training, acquire new skills or update the ones that had. This increase has occurred in particular in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as commerce, hotels and tourism. For example, in the hospitality sector, we have started over 170 courses ”.

Among the measures adopted by the government to promote the training of people affected by the pandemic, the TES / 1109/2020 ordinance stands out, which relaxed the regulations so that workers in ERTE situations can participate in both the training scheduled by companies and courses for employees and training plans for the unemployed. According to data from FUNDAE, this enabled 29% of the total of the more than 500,000 participants in these calls to be a worker in an ERTE situation.

