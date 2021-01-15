More than a hundred people isolated in the Palmarian Church of Seville after the death of a priest by COVID

A priest of the Palmarian Church, located in the city of El Palmar de Troya (Seville), has died from the coronavirus, and 34 other people have tested positive in the PCR tests for Covid carried out since Tuesday.

In addition, since last Sunday, more than a hundred people have been isolated inside the basilica, in accordance with the protocol established in these cases, as confirmed to Europa Press by the mayor of the municipality, Juan Carlos González. .

The Sevillian adviser indicated that it was “very difficult” that the inhabitants of the city had a direct relationship with the Palmariens. “They are 500 meters from the city and do not go out every day, with the exception of the staff who come to carry out administrative procedures and other specific cases, such as buying bread, so our neighbors do not have of relationships with them, who live in the basilica, ”he said. González assured.

The mayor confirmed, in turn, that in the past few hours a neighbor of the city has died from pathologies associated with Covid and that his partner has tested positive for the coronavirus.