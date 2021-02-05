more than a million professionals have stopped teleworking since the end of the first wave

Even so, professionals who telecommuted last year double those who did in 2019

The decline from remote work: more than a million professionals have stopped teleworking since the end of the first wave

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, carried out a study on the evolution of the number of professionals who carry out their work from their home. To do this, he studied data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) both from previous years and from the last three quarters of 2020.

Randstad destaca que, durante el ltimo quarter of 2020, 1,923,800 ocupados teletrabajan de manera habitual en nuestro pas, es decir, ms de la mitad de los das que trabajan, lo hacen desde sus domicilios u otros lugares que no son su lugar habitual of work. Since the second quarter, when more professionals were working from home (3,015,200), this volume decreased by 36.2%, which means that 1,091,400 professionals stopped teleworking regularly.

Change in the number and percentage of employees who telework regularly

Source: Randstad and INE

This figure means that of the 19.3 million people employed in Spain, 9.9% regularly work from home. This indicator has decreased during this year, since in the second quarter it was 16.2% and the following three months it fell to 10.3%, or an interannual rate of 6.3 tenths each year.

“Since the hardest months of the pandemic, we have seen a gradual decline in the number of professionals who telework in our country. This is bad news because, in the serious epidemiological situation that we are currently experiencing, many companies have not activated the teleworking plans that they should have designed after learning about the first wave ”, says Valentn Bote, director of Randstad Research.

The highest volume of teleworking of the decade

Despite the decline in recent months, the volume of professionals who telework regularly at the end of 2020 is the highest in the last decade, even doubling the figure for 2019 (951,800 professionals).

Change in the number and percentage of employees who telework regularly

Source: Randstad and INE

By analyzing the historical period, we verify that both the volume of professionals who often telework, and their weight in relation to the total number of people employed, remained fairly stable until the considerable increase in 2020. The number of this type there remained between 700,000 and 790,000, until in 2015 and 2016 it dropped to around 640,000. In the following years the volume increased significantly, but in 2020 the figure broke all records.

The weight of these workers in relation to the total remained between 3.8% in 2010 and 4.8% in 2019, the highest percentage recorded until this year the rate stood at 9.9%.

10.8% of female workers telework

Randstad’s study also took into account aspects such as the gender and age of employees who regularly work from home. Women are the ones who work the most from home, since 10.8% of employed women do so, while this percentage is 9.3% for men.

Percentage of employed people who telework regularly by age

Source: Randstad and INE

Regarding age, Randstad reveals that workers aged 25 to 45 are the most able to work from home, 10.6% of them, followed by those over 45 with 9.7%. For their part, the under 25s are by far the segment that works the least remotely, barely 5.7% of the total.

Catalonia and the Community of Madrid, leaders in teleworking

This study reveals large regional differences in terms of usual telework rate. Randstad points out that the Community of Madrid, where 18.9% of employed people work from home more than half of the day, and Catalonia, where 14.3% do so, are the communities where these workers carry the most weight. With the Balearic Islands, where 10% of professionals telework, these are the only three autonomous regions above the national average (9.9%).

With more moderate percentages, we find Asturias (9.7%), Andalusia (7.1%), Aragn, Castille-La Mancha (both with 6.9%), Castille and Len (6.8 %), Galicia (6.5%), the Valencian Community (6.4%)), the region of Murcia (6.2%) and the Canary Islands (6.1%).

The list is closed, below 6% of remote workers, Cantabria (5.5%), Euskadi, La Rioja (both with 5.4%), Extremadura and Navarre (both with 5.1%).

Percentage of employed people who telework regularly by autonomous community

Source: INE

The highest volumes of employees working regularly at home are recorded in the Community of Madrid (579,000), Catalonia (476,200), Andalusia (220,000), the Valencian Community (129,700) and Galicia (70 300). The sum of these five communities represents 76.7% of the country’s total.

Employee who teleworks regularly by autonomous community

Source: Randstad and INE

On the other hand, Catalonia (-20.2%), the Community of Madrid (-26.2%) and the Balearic Islands (-29.9%) are the regions where the number of employed people who usually work telework with teleworking has decreased the least. compared to the second quarter of 2020, followed by the Canary Islands (-35.9%), also with less pronounced declines than the national average (-36.2%).

Next come Asturias (-37%), Castile-La Mancha (-39.1%), the Region of Murcia (-39.8%), Andalusia (-43.1%), Castille and Len (- 44.7%), Aragn (- 45.1%) and La Rioja (-48.6%).

The strongest drops in the volume of teleworkers took place in Galicia (-51.5%), Cantabria (-52.4%), Euskadi (-55.7%), and the Valencian Community (-56.2 %), Extremadura (-57.4%) and Navarre (-58.5%).

