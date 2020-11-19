More than half of companies consult a candidate’s social networks before hiring him

The growth of social media has been unstoppable for years. However, this year its use has increased exponentially due to confinement, according to data from auditor ComScore *, social media use has increased by 55% during imprisonment in Spain, and restrictions on mobility imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic[FEMININE[FEMININE

In order to find out how social networks influence the selection processes carried out by companies, InfoJobs carried out a report on Social Networks and Employment, and according to the study, up to 55% of companies consult the social networks of a candidate before hiring him.

Thus, 85% of companies say they consult the LinkedIn profile of candidates for a selection process. In second position, Facebook with 78%, followed by Instagram and Twitter with 52% and 27% respectively.

“In a context of crisis like the current one, employment platforms like InfoJobs are becoming more important than ever and are consolidated as the preferred option for those who are actively looking for a job. However, profiles on social networks are consolidated as a source of information for companies, thus becoming a tool to be taken into account for a candidate immersed in a selection process to increase his visibility and generate more job opportunities. . For this reason, taking care of the digital footprint is essential, ”according to Nilton Navarro, Social Media Manager & Content at InfoJobs.

The report also examines the differences between more than 50 employees and those with between 1 and 49 employees. Thus, if 56% of large companies with less than 50 employees consult a candidate’s social networks before hiring him, only 45% of large companies do so. This fact may be due to the fact that large companies face a greater volume of selection process than small companies, as they also use their own methodologies to better understand and understand the personality of applicants, unlike SMEs under 50 employees.

Nearly one in five companies reject applicants for content posted on their social networks

The InfoJobs study shows that the so-called digital footprint, data and content about a user that is present on the Internet, continues to be a factor that recruiters take into account when hiring new profiles. According to the study, 17% of companies dismissed a candidate who had already been interviewed because they didn’t like what they saw posted on their social networks. In this section, there are slight differences between SMEs with less than 50 employees and companies with more than 50. Thus, if 19% of SMEs rejected a candidate after analyzing their social networks, this percentage drops to 15% in the case of large companies.

The study also analyzes the causes of the dismissal of candidates by those responsible for attracting talent to companies. In this sense, 1 in 2 companies claim to have dismissed a candidate for having detected inconsistencies or lies between what was commented during the interview and what was posted on social networks by the candidate. Photos posted on social media (45%), disrespect for other users (39%) and spelling mistakes (35%) are the next most common reasons businesses say when it comes to ” dismiss candidates after analyzing their social networks.

When it comes to analyzing the reasons given between large and small companies, they have in common the three main reasons for rejecting a candidate and it is in the following that significant differences are appreciated. In this sense, while 41% of small businesses with less than 50 employees have excluded a candidate to post content on networks with serious spelling errors, only 17% of large companies with more than 50 employees do so. On the other hand, it should also be noted that only 30% of large companies have excluded a candidate for posting radical opinions, while up to 41% of small companies have done so.

The study also analyzes whether there are factors in the use of social networks that may work in favor of a finalist candidate in a selection process. Thus, 60% of companies stress that the consistency between what the interviewer saw during the interview and what the candidate shares on their social networks can be a decisive factor when selecting a candidate. Second, 49% of companies focus on sharing respectful opinions with others, then show they are interested and up to date in their business area (42%) and write without spelling mistakes (41%) . They also emphasize showing that they are a good ambassador for the company they work for (37%), evaluating whether they are a good communicator (29%) and, finally, seeing that they generate content (16%).

When comparing the behavior between SMEs with less than 50 employees and large companies, slight differences can be observed. On the one hand, while 42% of SMEs consider it relevant to write without spelling mistakes, only 36% of large companies do so. Finally, seeing that the candidate generates content is important for 16% of SMEs and only 12% of large companies.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital