More than half of SMEs do not measure the impact of their gender policies

87% of large companies include gender diversity management in their strategies, but not all of them measure it in the same way. 55% of small and medium-sized businesses do not have indicators to study the impact of gender equality measures in their organizations, according to the first edition of the Diversity Foundation’s InnoDiversity Index. Information will change with the new equality regulations (Royal Decree 901/2020 and 902/2020 of 13 October 2020), which obliges companies with more than 50 people to implement an Equality Plan since all companies , regardless of their size, have a record of their salary verification.

April 14 has arrived and therefore all companies must guarantee equal pay and avoid wage discrimination against their workers due to the entry into force of Royal Decree 902/2020. Alares and Seresco organized an online workshop to help companies comply with the standard and conduct a salary audit. The following people participated in the webinar: Sandra Polo, Alares Account Manager; Reyes Palomares, payroll and human resources manager at Seresco, and Mercedes Dueas, senior equality consultant at Alares.

The equality plan: a period of 3 years

Since RD 6/2019, companies with more than 50 people have three years to implement an equality plan. This regulation continues with RD 901/2020, which establishes that all companies with 50 or more workers must negotiate, prepare and apply an equality plan.

According to Alares, a company specializing in conciliation and equality services, there are six stages in the development of an equality plan:

Management commitment Constitution of a negotiation committee (recommended 4-8 people) Carrying out of a diagnosis of the situation (both quantitative and qualitative, i.e. how to conduct a selection process, resolution of conflict for issues of harassment, facilitation of conciliation, etc.) Creation of an equality plan which implements the measures Implementation of the measures Monitoring and evaluation of the measures

But this last phase of measurement and evaluation is not implemented so well. 62% of large companies measure gender policies in their organization, but the figure is lower in the case of medium and small companies (45%). There are areas for improvement in measuring the decline in female turnover (only 42% of small businesses do so; 50% of medium and 59% of large). The satisfaction of the women’s group is also not sufficiently measured in climate surveys (42% small, 38% medium and 46% large companies), according to data from the Innodiversidad de Fundacin Diversidad study.

Fundacin Diversidad organizes European Diversity Month in Spain in May, an initiative of the European Commission

To continue promoting gender equality and inclusive culture, Fundacin para la Diversidad will be responsible for launching European Diversity Month in Spain. This initiative, which was presented for the first time by the European Commission, will take place throughout the month of May and its main objective is to promote the diversity of all groups (women, LGTBI, elderly, disabled … ) In the enterprises .

Fundacin Diversidad also launched the second edition of the InnoDiversidad index. A joint study between Fundacin Diversidad and Fundacin IE, with the support of HP and Pfizer, which will allow us to have a more up-to-date radiography with the implementation of these new equality regulations.

