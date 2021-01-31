More than half of Spaniards are not satisfied with their level of English

italki, a global language learning platform, has launched a survey which reveals that over 50% of Spaniards are not satisfied with their level of English. What is most difficult when learning this foreign language is pronunciation (35%), followed by grammar (34%) and listening (32%).

But taking into account that in Spain English is usually taught from the age of 3, it is worth asking what is wrong? Without a doubt, the way to learn. According to the italki study, half of Spaniards have been studying English for more than 10 years, but almost 30% do not believe they can have a fluent conversation. This is why the Italki Language Challenge is launched to encourage users to learn or strengthen a language. Participants start the challenge with a native teacher, with personalized lessons, and complete a 45-day challenge – from January 13 to March 1 – to overcome challenges and win prizes.

Boost professional career

91% of those surveyed said they were convinced that knowing languages ​​would help their professional career. In fact, this is the main reason why Spaniards start learning a foreign language (51%). In turn, more than 40% of those surveyed did not apply for a job offer for not speaking the required foreign language.

“The current context of the pandemic offers endless telecommuting opportunities for any company in the world, which is why languages ​​play a fundamental role. Fluency in a foreign language is one of the most in-demand skills and certainly a quality to stand out among job applicants. Today, thanks to technology, learning a language is easier and faster than ever, ”explains Mario Soto of the recruitment agency Claire Joster.

Lack of time and a few hours of weekly study

The survey launched by italki also shows that 62% of Spaniards do not study languages, lack of time being the main reason (64%). On the other hand, 38% who study languages ​​do it insufficiently, less than 3 hours per week (85%) and prefer to do it in the afternoon (53%). This shows that for Spanish there is a pressing need to learn languages.

“Improving the level of a language is generally in the top 3 of the objectives of the new year because mastering a second language brings many personal and professional benefits. Today, after the impact of COVID-19, the online version with personalized lessons has become an increasingly popular alternative to language schools among students of all ages, being a safe, flexible and affordable option. », Emphasizes Ana Aranguez Dez, Marketing Manager of italki Europe.

New ways to learn

In 2020, italki students in Spain booked 130% more hours compared to the previous year and English was the most popular language. And has the e-learning industry seen strong growth in recent months due to the current impact of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, which has affected the way courses are taught around the world? . Some of the emerging trends in learning have the potential to augment the traditional path of education. According to data from the City University of New York, 19 hours of language study at italki is equivalent to a full semester of college.

italki is an impeccable choice for learning a foreign language by connecting students and teachers through personalized online courses, because interaction and language immersion are the best ways to learn and master a new language.

The main characteristic of italki teachers is the quality and variety according to the goals of each user. Classes are delivered hand in hand by verified native teachers, who are then assessed by their students, creating a community based on safety, quality and transparency. In addition, the platform does not require a subscription and there is a wide range of prices, so it is very affordable. Each new user has three trial courses at a reduced price ranging from € 1 to learn to familiarize themselves with the platform and start living a unique language experience.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital