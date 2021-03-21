More than half of Spanish students don’t know what to study at the end of the baccalaureate

In many schools, the pre-registration and deadlines for submitting student admissions applications for the following year are already starting, and with this, the uncertainty and the search for the best school or university for children is increasing.

According to the XV 2020 University Trends Survey of 2,937 high school students, 56% of students admit not knowing what they are going to study after finishing high school. Specifically, the results indicate that 45% have doubts and 11% say they “have no idea”. Regarding the causes of their indecision, 72% of people questioned say they do not have academic and professional supervision and 52% of students admit that they do not have sufficient tools to help them make the decision.

In recent years, the adaptation and application of models of academic and vocational guidance which have enjoyed international success in neighboring countries has grown in Spain. According to Euroguidance, there is a growing consensus that the orientation of academic, professional and personal development in schools leads to greater efficiency in achieving academic results and in the decision-making capacity of young people.

Collegial and vocational guidance in schools

Career guidance is considered a decisive element in a quality educational project, as it will allow students to offer personal, academic and professional help in planning their future after school. In this sense, it is essential that schools have an academic and vocational guidance program that complements the training and which in turn is integrated into the curriculum.

The British School of Barcelona, ​​with its pre-university “Careers & Futures Guidance” program, which has a team of specialist advisers and the participation of guest lecturers from all over the world and experts in several disciplines. As Catherine Burns, Academic and Career Opportunities Advisor at the British School of Barcelona, ​​explains, “At BSB Nexus, which is our pre-university campus, we support all high school students in designing their own personal itinerary, be it to access the best universities in the world, in Spain or abroad, or for the next step they decide to take at the end of their studies. We support students with information, advice and personalized advice so that they are ready to make the most appropriate decisions. If they decide to go to university, we guide them through the different stages of the application process and provide them with the tools so that they can complete all the necessary documentation ”.

In addition, “as part of this student support, we invite international speakers to make presentations throughout the secondary cycle and we also organize an annual university fair with universities from all over Spain and the ‘Europe. Our mentoring program also facilitates networking with professionals from a variety of industries, such as through What Next? Careers event that we organize every year in the spring and that we celebrate this year on Friday March 12 in virtual format. In this edition, we have been able to count on the collaboration of professional speakers from sectors of activity relevant to the areas of interest of our students around the world, including BSB alumni and various parents. The goal of our program is that when students graduate from BSB, they are ready to take on the world.

