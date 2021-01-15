More than half of Spanish workers agree that teleworking increases their productivity

The concern to improve the well-being and mental health of employees was already one of the main challenges facing companies in recent years and, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, working conditions have been reduced. deeply modified. , as has happened with many other aspects of society.

To publicize these challenges in the new scenario of telework, QBE Insurance Group, one of the world’s leading insurers and reinsurers, presented the “ Mental Health Report ”, a European study showing how workers cope with this news. reality and how it affects your mental health.

According to the report prepared by Opinium for the company, 55% of Spaniards say that teleworking has a positive impact on their productivity. For 23% of workers, this had a negative impact on customer service, while for 11%, it was negative for relationships with business leaders or managers. However, 30% of employees who worked from home said it negatively impacted their relationship and collaboration with colleagues.

When asked how they deal with mental health issues in the workplace, 26% of workers agree that they deal with these issues regularly. In the case of young people, the percentage increases compared to the rest of the age groups. This is the case for 35% of young people aged 18 to 34 against 27% of those aged 35 to 54 and 16% of those aged 55 and over.

Spain is the country in Europe where workers are most concerned about job security in the current situation. Thus, while in Spain 68% expressed this concern, the Italians (36%), the Germans (31%) and the French and Swedes follow by far with 30%.

Business attitudes towards mental health issues

Depression and anxiety cost the global economy $ 1 trillion in lost productivity each year, according to the World Health Organization. For companies, it is a real problem of employee retention, and for workers, an increasingly transcendent issue which has worsened with the uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

According to the QBE Insurance study, Spanish employees have a good impression of managers’ attitude towards their mental well-being. 46% believe managers are concerned about mental well-being and provide support. Additionally, half (49%) of employees say they believe managers’ concern for their mental well-being is real, while only a fifth (21%) disagree.

However, when faced with real cases, 38% of Spanish employees said they received help from their company for their mental well-being. When it comes to their colleagues’ cases, 40% saw their colleagues receiving support, while 29% disagreed.

Finally, 39% of Spanish employees believe that if they reveal their mental health problems to their company, they are putting their work in danger. The Spanish are the Europeans most concerned about this aspect. In Germany, 31% expressed this fear while 30% in the case of Italian employees, 27% in France and 24% among Swedes are against revealing these problems to managers for fear that it affects your career.

Measures to improve the well-being of employees at work

With regard to initiatives aimed at improving their well-being at work, 43% of Spanish employees consider an increase in annual leave or leave for mental health reasons positive. Then, 31% say they want the company to offer motivation courses. Yoga or gymnastics classes, as well as anxiety management classes are the best measures for 22%. Finally, 21% want the company to provide them with professional help from psychologists.

Spanish preferences regarding the new working model

According to the study, 59% of Spanish workers have worked from home for an extended period due to the coronavirus pandemic. 1 in 5 people still work full time from home, while 24% divide their time between the office and home. At present, only 14% have already fully returned to work.

Of those who can work from home, 38% say their ideal work scenario for the next 12 months will be a flexible model that combines telecommuting with a presence in their usual center. 29% would prefer to work from home, while 28% would like to return to the office.

Patricia Puerta, Managing Director of QBE Spain said: “For us, ensuring the well-being of our workers was already a priority before the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis. Time flexibility and teleworking are initiatives that had already been promoted and put into practice since the start of last year, as part of the well-being plan that QBE has implemented in Spain.

With the onset of the pandemic, our goal has been to ensure the health of our employees and their families. For this reason, the company has opted for the “agile work” working method for 100% of its employees and provided them with additional technological means and furniture so that they can telework in a comfortable environment comparable to that of from their desk. At the same time, QBE offered its employees various workshops aimed at promoting healthy eating and immune strengthening in times of crisis as well as cybersecurity trainings and online yoga classes, among others ”.

HRDigital