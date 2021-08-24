More unemployed and more autonomous, are we in the era of self-employment?

According to the Labor Force Survey (LFS) – second quarter 2021 – over the last 12 months, unemployment has increased by 175,900 people (5.22%) and, compared to the second quarter of 2019, the variation has was 313,200 more unemployed. However, as the survey shows, the total number of self-employed increased by 71,800 this quarter and by 78,000 in the past 12 months.

Can we say that we are facing a scenario that is evolving towards the creation of specific jobs? Faced with an economic situation that makes it difficult to hire new workers, it is likely. Moreover, taking into account the fact that in the APE for the second quarter of 2020, questions were added exceptionally – which remained in the third and fourth – on home work, it is assumed that we are faced with a very large group of the population which not only seeks to generate its own income, but prefers to do so at home and without fixed hours.

And it is that, if there is something that has been promoted over the past year, it is the desire for a new work methodology that allows it to be reconciled with moments of leisure and with personal and family time. . We are at a time when teleworking is postulated as something essential. While people look for opportunities that allow them to spend more time with them, not all employment options match this dynamic and while it seems easy to find the job of our dreams, we do. not always find.

How much should I invest if I want to work alone?

It all depends on the business model that is going to be launched, but if we opt for the business opportunity to sell through relationships offered by already established companies, it is possible to start working for very little. As confirmed by Gustavo Marcellini, Managing Director Europe of the sustainable beauty brand Yanbal, which has found success in this business model: “Anyone who wants to start with Yanbal can do it from just € 25 and, directly, will have his online store, a welcome kit with products to make the first online or offline demonstrations and thus, make all your potential customers fall in love from the first moment to achieve the sales that are offered to you ”.

With this type of business model, many people can find a solution to the lack of jobs or the salary cuts, by earning extra money at the end of the month.

However, you don’t have to just look at the investment, one of the keys is knowing the profit margin up front. As Marcellini reports “Being a Style Consultant – Yanbal already has over 500,000 Style Consultants in the world – you can earn up to 40% of what you sell and on top of that you can earn bonuses, prizes. , discounts, trips, even cars. In fact, last year 11 “were distributed.

The extra income and the bill dilemma

As can be seen, more and more people are supplementing their usual work to have additional income. However, in many cases it is not profitable to register as a self-employed person, either because the income is low compared to the cost of the contribution of the self-employed, because they already have a job in as employees in another company or because they are perceiving unemployment.

The good news is that there are exceptions where invoices can be issued as an individual (without being registered as a self-employed person) in a completely legal manner. Social Security regulations establish that “is considered self-employed or worker of other people”.

But what do we mean by usual? According to Ftima Galisteo, of the law firm Galisteo Abogados (Madrid), “the regulation does not specify it and it is necessary to resort to case law: the judgments of the Supreme Court of October 29, 1997 (delivered in cassation for the unification of the doctrine concerning the obligation to register with the RETA insurance sub-agents) and the Supreme Court of March 20, 2007 (appeal for unification of the doctrine relating to street vendors) indicate that the notion of habituality as a necessary condition for incorporation into the special scheme of self-employed workers, it is only fulfilled when the income derived from the activity carried out on their own account exceeds the amount of the minimum inter-professional wage during a calendar year. »Currently, € 13,300.00.

So, if I do not reach the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, should I not register?

If it is a sporadic activity that does not generate regular income above the minimum interprofessional wage, according to the established case law criteria, you will not need to register as a self-employed person. However, the lawyer Galisteo warns us that there are many nuances, so we should not trust “For example, it is necessary to register for the special regime for self-employed workers in the case of having an establishment selling to the public, despite this. the income does not reach 13,300 euros per year. The same applies if it is a blog or a website with advertising, if you have your own online store or an office which is advertised by means of a plaque on the portal of the building ”.

However, in order to issue invoices, even if you are not registered in the autonomous social security system, it is compulsory to carry out the necessary formalities such as registration with the Treasury, registration at the census of employers, professionals and employees and the registration of the tax on economic activities (IAE). These procedures are free and can be done online with the PIN code of the Tax Agency, the DNI or an electronic certificate. On the other hand, according to lawyer Galisteo, “although you are not registered as a self-employed person, you must comply with tax obligations. In all invoices, VAT and personal income tax must be calculated and it is compulsory to make quarterly presentations of the corresponding taxes ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric