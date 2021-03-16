morgan bullock viral irish dance videos: video: american black girl did such a good dance, got mad all over the world

Strong points:

The dance of a black American girl in the United States caused a sensation on the Internet. This 21-year-old girl’s name is Morgan Bullock and she is currently studying. She has composed dance videos by merging Irish dance and hip-hop music. Richmond, Virginia

Morgan started learning Irish dance at the age of 10, and now his videos have been viewed over a million times on TickTalk. Not only that, his dance is praised all over the world. Bulloch said this popularity was unexpected because it happened so quickly. Bullock lives in the Richmond Virginia area. Bulok has been dancing since the age of 3.

Morgan Bulok dismissed the criticism

In 2019, she competed at the Irish Dance World Championships and came in 43rd place. However, due to the Corona outbreak, he was arrested. After Bulok’s video goes viral, he is asked questions about whether this style of dancing is right for him or not. He said: “As an Irish dancer I never thought about my race.”

Bulok said that initially my mom and dad opposed it because it’s something we’ve never heard of. Plus, this Irish dance wasn’t just for people who looked like me. While facing Irish dancers around the world for many years, Bullock dismissed criticism of cultural use. He said that you cannot tell an Englishwoman that you cannot dance the ballet because you are not French.