Morocco admits crisis with Spain is due to Sahara and compares it to Catalonia

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 3:55 PM

Morocco dissociates what it calls a “serious crisis” with Spain from the fate of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who appears this Tuesday before the National Tribunal. He warns that what he expects from Madrid is “an unambiguous clarification of its elections, its decisions and its positions” on the Sahara issue.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday, read before international agencies, a few hours before the appearance before Judge Santiago Pedraz of the Secretary General of the Polisario Front Brahim Ghali, recovering in a hospital in Logroño from a serious case of COVID -19, a hospitalization that the head of Spanish diplomacy, Arancha González Laya, justified “for humanitarian reasons”.

“The crisis cannot be reduced to a single man: it does not begin with his arrival, it will not end with his departure. It is above all a question of trust and mutual respect broken between Morocco and Spain (…) Legitimate Morocco’s expectations go further: they begin with a clarification, without ambiguity, on the part of the Spain, its elections, its decisions and its positions, ”said the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is the first time that Morocco clearly “parks” the immediate fate of Brahim Ghali to transfer the crisis to the purely political field, considering that in Spain “there is collusion with the adversaries of the Kingdom (the Polisario Front)” , and the Ghali affair “revealed the hostile attitudes and harmful strategies of Spain vis-à-vis the issue of the Moroccan Sahara”.

The press release recalls that the Sahara issue “is sacred to all the Moroccan people”. This is the fifth time in two weeks that the Foreign Ministry has summoned the press with only one item on the agenda: the crisis with Spain, which it already qualifies as “serious”, despite the fact that in Spain diplomacy has opted for a low profile.

In this sense, González Laya declared on the 26th: “I will maintain discretion in my relations with all Moroccan interlocutors; diplomacy must be discreet if we want it to be effective.

Ghali will respond to two complaints: one lodged by the Hispano-Saharawi citizen Fadel Breica for “illegal detention, torture and against humanity”, and the other lodged by a Canarian association for “genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances “suffered” by prisoners of war “and by Saharawi citizens”, in particular of Spanish origin, at the hands of the Polisario Front. ”