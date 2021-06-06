Morocco will not accept transfers from Spanish ports this year

The Moroccan government has announced that it will not accept transfers from Spanish ports, so this year there will also be no Paso del Estrecho operation.

However, and as it did the previous year, it will allow the arrival of certain ships from France and Italy and always with double PCR to detect possible coronavirus infections. “Operation Marhaba (Hello) 2021 will be carried out from the same maritime transit points as last year,” the Moroccan foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Thus, only the ports of Sète (France) and Genoa (Italy) will be activated for the arrival of travelers from European territory. “In addition to the PCR test presented upon boarding, travelers will undergo another on-board test to ensure maximum health security for themselves and their loved ones,” the Moroccan government stressed.

Rabat’s decision comes in the midst of a bilateral crisis caused by the reception in Spain of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, for “humanitarian reasons”, since he had contracted the coronavirus.

At this point, three weeks ago, thousands of people entered Ceuta and a political battle between Rabat and Madrid that involved the Moroccan ambassador’s call for consultations in Spain. Morocco subsequently indicated that Ghali’s presence in Spain “is not the root of the problem” and denounces “Spain’s hostile ulterior motives towards the Sahara, a sacred cause of all the Moroccan people. “.

According to Rabat, what happened revealed Spain’s “collusion” with the kingdom’s adversaries to undermine the territorial integrity of Morocco, referring to the Polisario Front and Algeria, the main support. from the first.

Moroccan lists A and B

The press release released this Sunday by Morocco also reflects an easing of conditions for entering the country by air after verifying a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, so it will allow flights to and from Morocco to resume from June 15.

“Since the airspace of the kingdom (of Morocco) is still closed, these flights will be carried out under exceptional authorizations,” the ministry said.

In addition, the Moroccan government will publish two lists of countries based on indicators of cases and variants of the coronavirus. In “list A” will appear the “countries with positive indicators concerning the control of the epidemiological situation, in particular the propagation of the variants of the virus” according to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Travelers from these countries, whether they are Moroccans, foreigners living in Morocco, citizens of these countries or foreigners residing there, can have access to Moroccan territory if they have a vaccination certificate and / or a result. PCR negative dated at least 48 hours from the date of entry into the national territory, ”explained Rabat.

The “B list” is a “restrictive list” of all the countries which “know a dispersion of the variants or the absence of precise statistics on the epidemiological situation”. There are countries like Algeria, Argentina, Cameroon, Cuba, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Niger, Pakistan, Sudan, South Africa, Ukraine or Venezuela, among others. In “list A” are the countries not included in this “list B”, in which Spain does not appear.

Travelers from these countries “must obtain exceptional authorizations before traveling, present a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the date of entry into the national territory and then undergo medical isolation for ten days”.