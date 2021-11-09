mortadelo-at-the-summit-of-the-climate

The irreducible Gauls, who now and always resist the Roman invader, and Mortadelo and Filemón, the TIA agents capable of destroying the world with their botched things, live in parallel universes. However, they have had an unusual meeting at the climate conference (COP 26) that is celebrated these days in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The last comic of Francisco Ibáñez’s characters is titled Climate change (Bruguera), while the last adventure of the Gauls, Asterix in the footsteps of the Griffin (Salvat), it is an environmentalist fable. Their coincidence in bookstores, and on bestseller lists, demonstrate the extent to which the climate crisis has taken hold in popular culture.

Global warming no longer occurs only in catastrophe films, such as the pioneer Tomorrow (2004), but that has been introduced into the plot of films, books and series, such as the last seasons of The Affair , that take place in a world that suffers constant flooding due to the thaw. “This is a very significant coincidence,” explains Adriana Vergés, a marine ecologist at UNSW in Sydney and science communicator. “I think it reflects the fact that society is really alarmed and worried, even though at the global level our governments are not responding quickly enough to the climate crisis.”

The comic Climate change is a classic Ibáñez: bludgeons, costumes, catastrophes … In his album number 211, Mortadelo and Filemón are commissioned to test different inventions of Professor Bacterio against the climate crisis. It goes without saying that they all turn out to be failures and the two TIA agents always end up being lynched. The interesting thing is that they cover all the fronts of the global crisis: heat, extreme climatic phenomena, floods … All this told in the classic language of Ibáñez: “They have to continue with the issue of climate change,” explains the Super. “In Valdeseca del Secarral it rained for the last time when King Godo Amalrico passed by.”

Asked why he has chosen this issue for the new volume of his characters, which are part of the Sentimental and almost personal story of millions of Spaniards, Francisco Ibáñez responds by email: “Simply because it is a very topical issue and I like to deal with issues that connect with the public immediately. I think that the humorous vision of Mortadelo and Filemón can serve to bring the public, especially young people, closer to such a delicate subject. ”

Asterix in the footsteps of the Gryphon deals with the matter of More subtle way: in this case the two Gauls, together with the druid Panoramix, go to help a Sarmatian shaman, a tribe that lives in the frozen confines of the Empire. The danger is that the Romans have launched an expedition to seize the riches hidden under the ice, symbolized in the mythical Griffin. Apart from feminist messages – the Sarmatian women are the ones who fight, while the men stay at home taking care of the children – it is clearly a metaphor about the relentless exploitation of the planet’s resources.

“The Romans represent the attitude of the West towards nature, the way it has taken over everything”, the scriptwriter Jean-Yves Ferri explained to the Euronews chain, who together with the cartoonist Didier Conrad has continued the series they created Goscinny and Uderzo in the fifties and who already described the destruction of the natural environment in one of their most famous comics, The residence of the gods (1971). “The Sarmatians represent absolute respect for nature and animals in particular, while the Gauls are a bit in the middle.”

From movies like Wall-E or Avengers Infinity Wars going through Ice Age: the thaw or some episodes of South Park , the climate crisis is everywhere, even in series like Game of Thrones or in the saga of The Lord of the Rings . In The day after tomorrow , with which the genre that has ended up receiving the name climatic fiction was inaugurated – Cli-fi -, A classic disaster film directed by Roland Emmerich, the Western Hemisphere suffered a paradoxical ice age when the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic came to a standstill. That, then, seemed like science fiction. Last March, this newspaper explained in a report that, indeed, “the temperature and speed of that current have changed.”

“The number of books, movies, shows and even songs that address climate change or have an environment-inspired backdrop has definitely increased,” says Theodore Vincent, a graduate of the University of California at San Diego and lead author of the study Narrativizing Climate Change Through Popular Culture . “But the most important thing is that the popularity of these cultural works has spread further. Avengers Infinity Wars & Endgame are two of the highest-grossing movies of all time, and the motivation of the central villain is based, at first, on finite resources and dying planets around the universe. The most recent album by the transcendent pop singer Lorde is full of climate themes. ”

One of the trends is that she has moved from catastrophe cinema to putting the climate crisis in the plot as one more element, with the danger of a certain trivialization. “It’s an interesting balance,” says Theodore Vincent, “because a normalization of climate change could lead to a lot of complacency. If people take climate change to the back burner, there is probably less urgency to produce concrete solutions in something like the COP 26 ″.

David Wallace-Wells, author of The Bleak Planet (Debate), one of the essays that has had the greatest impact on the extent of the climate crisis if measures are not taken, is pronounced in a similar sense: “The effect, I think, is diverse. It is difficult to argue that it is bad for more people to commit themselves to the crisis, to what it asks of us and what it holds if we do not act. But to some extent, the same stories can also toughen us up against shocks that would have horrified us before, turning rather bleak futures into acceptable, even successes. ” In any case, coming across the global crisis with increasing frequency in fiction can also heighten the sense of urgency. As the Super orders Mortadelo and Filemón, “pull over there and find out what the hell is going on, if the thing has something to do with climate change.”

