Mosque attack in New Zealand: Christchurch mosques attacker visiting India says investigative report – 51 Muslims killed in mosques in New Zealand visited India

Last year, Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims by attacking two mosques in Christchurch, visited several countries including India before settling in New Zealand. A detailed report related to the attack was released on Tuesday, which revealed this information. Apparently Tarant had spent three months in India. In the terrorist attack on March 15 last year, dozens of people were injured and five Indians were among those killed.

The 792-page Royal Commission report reported that the thirty-year-old striker worked as a personal trainer at a local gym until 2012 after leaving school. The report stated: “He never worked as a salaried employee afterwards. Instead, he lived on his father’s money. He traveled to many countries with the money he received from his father. First, she traveled to New Zealand and Australia in 2013, then from 2014 to 2017, she traveled to countries around the world.

I don’t know what Tarant did in India in three months

According to the report, Tarant traveled alone from April 15, 2014 to August 17, 2017. During this time, he went with a group on a trip to North Korea. The report took about 18 months to prepare. He said: “ The longest he spent in India was from November 21, 2015 to February 18, 2016. He lived in countries like China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, etc. for a month or more. The investigation report did not reveal what the Tarrant did in India for three months.

According to ‘The New Zealand Herald’ newspaper, there is no indication that Tarrant came into contact with an extremist group while traveling abroad or that he had training to attack. From the investigation report, it cannot be believed that Tarrant’s visits prompted him to attack. The report said he had no work to do. So he traveled. The investigative report said that Tarrant used to watch radical content on the internet and on YouTube channels with such ideology. According to the report, he had made an extensive study of migration and the historic battle between Christianity and Islam.