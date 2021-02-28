mosquitoes in the form of tornadoes viral video on social networks: video of the mosquito tornado goes viral on social networks

Strong points:

People are afraid of the mosquito tornado in Argentina, houses are occupied, experts say – these mosquitoes do not pose much of a threat to humans.

Whenever there is a storm with rain in countries inhabited by the Atlantic Ocean, its inhabitants are definitely trapped in one or the other problem. Recently some of these South American countries have been seen in Argentina. After stormy rains, mosquito swarms attacked people flying in the form of a tornado. Their number was so high that the sky over the capital Buenos Aires was covered with dust.

Tornado built out of the ground in the sky

Residents of the province of Buenos Aires reported that before their eyes, flocks of mosquitoes came out of the ground and formed a round shape like a tornado in the sky. Many passengers also shared the video of this incident on social media. A passenger traveling on Route 74 connecting Argentine General Madariga to Pinmar shared a video of the mosquito storm, which is going very viral on social media.

The video has gone viral on social media

In this video, a person is heard saying in Spanish who thinks they are mosquitoes. Another woman says he is getting bigger and bigger. I have never seen anything like it in my life. As soon as this video was posted on social media, the discussion about this mosquito storm started to take place among the population.

Experts say – they do not threaten humans

Juan Garcia, a researcher at the Center for Parasitological and Vector Studies (Safeway), said the flooding flooded the open areas of those areas. When this water is low, female mosquitoes lay a large number of eggs here. Which later fly in similar herds and spread to surrounding areas. He claimed that these mosquitoes would not have any serious impact on human health.

Reproduction is different from dengue mosquitoes

Juan Garcia also said that these mosquitoes breed in herds several meters above the ground, unlike dengue mosquitoes. While dengue mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water. According to local media, many cities in Argentina such as Mar del Plata, Pinmar and Villa Gesel have been affected by the influx of mosquitoes. The inhabitants are very disturbed by the terror of these mosquitoes and the penetration everywhere.