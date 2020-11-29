Mossad: How did the Israeli Mossad kill an Iranian nuclear scientist? Know how the mission was executed – How the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad executed Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, know how his convoy was ambushed

Israel has been directly accused of killing Iran’s leading nuclear scientist, Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh. It is said that the attack was carried out by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Religious Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself have threatened Israel to bear the brunt of the attack. Today, an Iranian journalist reportedly released details of the entire incident. They claimed to have received this information from the Iranian authorities.

62 Israelis participated in the whole mission

Iranian journalist Mohammad Ahvaz claimed that 62 people were involved in the murder of nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsin Fakhrizadeh. It was he who had informed the world of the growing effects of the Corona virus in the country, although he was hiding the loophole from the Iranian government. Iranian authorities accuse Israel’s Mossad of the murder. A US official and two other intelligence operatives also told the New York Times that Israel was behind the attack.

12 attackers carried out the mission

Ahvaz said there were 12 people in this team who had been trained to kill security and intelligence agents abroad. These men were stationed in the town of Absard, 80 km east of the Iranian capital Tehran. While 50 others provided logistical support to these 12 people. However, he did not say whether those 50 people were present in Iran at the time of the incident or providing outside assistance.

The attacking team were watching Dr Fakhrizadeh

The team was closely following Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh. He already knew he would be on the road from Tehran to the city of Absard on Friday. The team planned an attack near a roundabout near the entrance to town. In order to carry out this attack, four attackers were in a car. Four motorcycles were also attacked by the attackers.

This is how the attackers executed the incident

In order to stop the convoy of Iranian scientists, they stuck a pickup truck loaded with explosives on the road and began to wait for the opportunity. The attackers also deployed two snipers near the scene. Who specializes in marksmanship from a distance. Iranian journalist Ahvaz reported that the area was cut off half an hour before the arrival of Fakhrizadeh’s convoy of three bulletproof cars.

The convoy was surrounded by a pickup explosion

The attackers were alerted as soon as the first car of Fakhrizadeh’s convoy left the roundabout of the place of attack. According to Iranian state television reports, the attackers detonated a pickup truck bomb as soon as the third car approached the roundabout. The explosion damaged power poles and transmitters. The explosion was so strong that the wreckage of the car fell 300 meters from there.

Indiscriminate fire on convoy bulletproof cars

Two cars that had gone past the site of the explosion were hit by 12 gunmen and killed the drivers. Sipah Saibari, a website linked to the Iranian military’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, said the attackers fired hundreds of bullets at the car. Due to which all the people in the car died.

Attackers escape after killing scientist

Ahvaz claimed that the team leader of the attackers drove Dr Fakhrizadeh from the car and shot him. He checked again to see if the Iranian nuclear scientist was dead. After this attack, the attackers disappeared. None of his teammates were injured. At the same time, Iranian state media claimed that Dr Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards also confronted the attackers. They knew that the man they had been protecting for years was Mossad’s number one target.

Iranian foreign minister confirms murder of scientist

After receiving information about the attack on Dr Fakhrizadeh, several senior security officials associated with him arrived at Absard hospital. However, he was surprised when he saw that there was a power outage throughout the city. After that, Dr. Fakhrizadeh’s body was airlifted to Tehran. After that, Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif confirmed the murder of the eminent Iranian scientist and blamed Israel.