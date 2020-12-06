Mossos investigate Franco’s chants and display of neo-Nazi flags in Barcelona after Vox act

Posted: Sunday December 6, 2020 10:49 PM

The Mossos d’Esquadra collect information “on the proclamations and actions” of a group of protesters who chanted Franco songs and waved neo-Nazi flags at the end of a Vox act in Barcelona, ​​and will deliver a report to the prosecution against hate crimes. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Sàmper, in a message on his Twitter account, in which he justified the report in case these actions were “illegal”.

“From democratic institutions, we can not leave the minimum space for actions that could be against the law, apologizing for fascism and overriding freedom of expression”, noted the minister in reference. to what happened at the end of this concentration convened this afternoon on Sant Jaume square in Barcelona.

The mayor of the city, Ada Colau, announced on Sunday that the city council of the capital would report to the prosecutor’s office for hate crimes the events that occurred at the end of a Vox act, when a group of young people chanted songs Francoists and waved neo-Nazi flags. . Colau, with a post on social media, said that “one thing is freedom of speech” and another “the exaltation of fascism and Nazism”, so the city council, “once again” , will take the facts before the prosecution.

Barcelona adviser Marc Serrano, for his part, also asked on social networks that the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, order the Mossos to identify the perpetrators of these events. The Vox act took place with the participation of the president of the party, Santiago Abascal, in the Plaza de Sant Jaume, delimited by the buildings of the Generalitat and the Barcelona town hall and which this morning was strongly guarded by the Mossos before the celebration. , nearby, a rally for the independence of the CUP.

The Mossos arrested two people in Barcelona this afternoon who, by court order, have the right to attend political meetings or suspended rallies, according to Catalan police sources informed Efe. However, these sources did not specify to which group the detainees belonged.