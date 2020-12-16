most expensive drug: the child will receive the most expensive drug in the world: the most expensive drug in the world

When Megan Willis, who lives in Essex, UK, learned that her eight-week-old son Edward had a life-threatening illness, the ground slid under her feet. Edward has a genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Until three years ago, there was no treatment and these children were unable to live for more than two years. However, now Megan and her partner John are relieved that Edward can be treated.

What is SMA?

SMA is a disease in which type 1 muscles end. In this, the protein called SMN shuts down in the body, which is necessary for muscle development and movement. Over time, the muscles in the chest begin to weaken, which increases breathing and prevents a child from living longer than two years.

How does the treatment work?

So far, treatment of an incurable disease can save £ 17 crore, or an injection of about 16.9 crore of Zolgensma. It is believed to be the most expensive drug in the world. Zolgensma replaces the gene that makes up the SMN protein. After extracting DNA from a virus, the correct gene is inserted into it, and then it is injected into the child.

Challenge in front of parents

However, the challenge still stands before Edward’s parents. In fact, Zolgensma is not yet available in the UK and may take until March. As a result, Megan and John now have to take Edward to the foreign country they started fundraising for. They received £ 1.2million through crowdfunding and the remaining amount is in the process of being raised.

Treatment received three years ago

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2017, almost three years ago, it was found that the 15 children who received this injection could survive for 20 months, while in previous research only 8 % of children could survive. There was no treatment. 12 out of 15 children received high doses and at 20 months 11 children could sit up unaided and two children could walk.