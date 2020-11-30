Most polluted city in the world: Lahore tops the list of the most polluted cities in the world, its Delhi is second – Lahore becomes the most polluted city in the world in the United States Air Quality Index, Know Delhi Position

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Lahore got the first place in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. At the same time, New Delhi was ranked second in this list. What’s great is that the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu, takes third place on this list. With this, the three most polluted cities in the world are in South Asia. The list was released by the US Air Quality Index based on air pollution data.

Lahore AQI reaches 423

According to this list, according to the Air Pollution Index, Lahore has a maximum particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. Karachi, the economic capital of Pakistan, ranked seventh in the AQI. The capital of India, New Delhi, came second with an AQI of 229. Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, ranked third among the most polluted cities, with PM 178 recorded.

AQI in 50 is safe

The United States Environmental Protection Agency rates the AQI in the 50s as satisfactory. Lahore AQI was in category 301 and above, which is considered unsafe. According to previous reports from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and environmental experts, stubble burning, transportation and industries pollute throughout the year. Many brick kilns work the old fashioned way. Recently, the government also ordered the closure of these brick kilns, but some are still operating.

9 out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air

According to the WHO, 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe heavily polluted air. According to this, “Every year, 7 million people die from outdoor and domestic air pollution around the world. The number of people who died in 2016 from external pollution alone was close to 42 lakhs, while the number of deaths from domestic air pollution is 38 lakhs. Air pollution results in death from heart disease, respiratory disease and other illnesses.

The air quality index is measured in this way

There are eight standards for measuring air pollution (pollutants PM2.5, PM10, carbon monoxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, aluminum and lead). The most important are PM 2.5 and PM 10. These are the highest numbers. PM2.5, PM10 and any other standard are included when measuring the air quality index. It only has standard, it has no unit of measurement. PM2.5 and PM10 are measured in micrograms per cubic meter. The pollution caused by burning anything consists of PM 2.5 and PM-10 in dust particles.