most powerful superconducting electromagnet in the world: the most powerful pulsed superconducting electromagnet in the world sent to the ITER fusion reactor: the most powerful magnet in the world is sent to the ITER fusion reactor in France

The most powerful magnet in the world is sent to France to be used in the core of the ITER experimental fusion reactor. Scientists hope that ITER will provide the power needed to create fusion energy on an industrial scale by replicating the process observed in the center of our Sun. This magnet is known as the center solenoid. The strength of this artificial magnet is 280,000 times greater than the earth’s magnetic field.

The central solenoid magnet is divided into several parts and sent to France. When all the parts are connected, this magnet will be 18 meters long and 4.2 meters wide. When fully built, it will weigh around 1,000 tonnes. The strength of the magnetic field of this magnet is approximately 13 Tesla, which is said to be approximately 280,000 times stronger than the magnetic field of the Earth.

Combination of six modules

To generate such a powerful magnetic field, the part of the reactor in which the central solenoid will be installed must withstand a force equal to twice the thrust of the space shuttle takeoff. This magnet is made up of six modules. Each module contains 43 kilometers of coiled niobium-tin superconductors. Once these coils are installed, they will be sealed with 3800 liters of epoxy.

A gunmaker made a super strong magnet

This magnet was made by the famous American weapons manufacturer General Atomics. The same company has made many deadly drones and other weapons of war like the MQ-9 Predator. Special preparations have been made to send this super strong magnet manufactured at the General Atomics plant in California to the ITER manufacturing site in France. Its first module will be released this month, while the next module will be sent in August.

75% of ITER work completed

ITER scientists aim to activate the world’s largest fusion reactor by 2025. Scientists from 35 countries around the world, including India, are working on the project. 75% of ITER construction works are completed. Through this nuclear fusion is to create energy on Earth. It will also give us special information about the origin of the stars.