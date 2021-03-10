Most widely read newspaper in Germany describes Madrid as “Europe’s party oasis”

Published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 8:41 AM

“Holiday oasis in Europe” is how the German newspaper Bild – the most widely read in the country – describes the situation in the Community of Madrid and its anti-virus plan.

The newspaper assures that in the capital of Spain there are “open bars and cinemas” and “hundreds of parties”. In fact, he appealed to his readers: “Three hours of flight and you will have escaped the monotony of the coronavirus!”.

Bild draws a picture of Madrid very far from anything that can be found in the rest of the neighboring countries and asserts that “tourists from all over Europe are flocking” because “in the capital of Spain, the pandemic is currently very little noticed “.

“Although there is a coronavirus blockade in Paris, Toulouse and almost all of Europe, not only restaurants and pubs can receive guests here. Cinemas, museums and other leisure facilities are also open,” indicates the log.

But the qualifications don’t stop there and they also designate the region led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso as a “party oasis”. The president is described as “the heroine of restaurateurs and entrepreneurs”: “The regional president is responsible for flexible rules”.