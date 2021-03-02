Mount Sinabung volcano erupting video: Video: Dangerous volcanic eruption of Mount Sinabung in Indonesia, ash rising up to 3 km high – video Irish volcano Mount Sinabung erupted spewing out a spectacular column of ash

Strong points:

Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia’s northern Sumatra province on Tuesday ash rose to an altitude of about 3 kilometers in the sky in the horrific volcano in the explosion on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Mount Sinabung Jwalamukhi, located in the north of Indonesia’s Sumatra province, exploded. For this reason, the ashes rise to a height of about 3 kilometers in the sky. For the first time since August of last year, there was such an explosion in the volcano. The alert level was raised to the second highest level due to the eruption of the Mount Sinabung volcano.

There are as yet no reports of casualties due to the explosion of the volcanoes of Mount Sinabung. Previously, authorities had warned the local population to stay at least 3 km from the volcano. It is visible in the video which goes viral on social networks that the local population is afraid of the explosion in Jwalamukhi.

Indonesia arrives on ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’

Due to the explosion of volcanoes, a plume of white smoke is visible in the blue sky. Indonesia arrives at “Pacific Ring of Fire”. There are around 130 active volcanoes in the country. It is the most than any other country in the world. The Mount Sinabung volcano had been silent for several centuries and erupted again in 2010.

Most of the world’s active volcanoes are found in the region around Indonesia. Due to the same number of volcanoes, this area is called the Ring of Fire. The number of active volcanoes also represents 50% of the volcanoes present in this area. 75% of the earthquake on Earth occurs here due to the height of the active volcano.

Size of the area of ​​effect like the horseshoe

The Pacific Ring of Fire is the center of many important ground floor activities due to the abundance of volcanoes. Stretching for approximately 40,000 kilometers, the impact zone is horseshoe-shaped, with South America stretching from the west coast of North America to the lower regions of Japan and New Zealand, with the Philippines and Indonesia at its center in the Asian region. center and, therefore, it is the area most affected by the earthquake.