Mountbatten girl owned by auction: Lord Mountbatten Edwina India Burma Treasure Trove to be auctioned in UK

The rupee crore treasure of India’s last viceroy Lord Mountbatten and his wife Edwina will be auctioned. This treasure includes jewelry adorned with jewels, a gold watch, a diamond brooch and a Queen Victoria robot toy, made in the 1950s. Lord Mountbatten auctions 400 valuables, jewelry and paintings from India and Burma (modern Myanmar) estimated to cost around Rs 15 crore. These jewels included in Mountbatten Treasures are so beautiful that the eyes are dazzled. Come and find out all about this incredible Indian treasure of Mountbatten ……

Edwina’s gold pig handbag, auctioned in March

This Lord Mountbatten’s treasure will be auctioned off in London in March this year. All these ornaments are in the possession of Patricia Mountbatten, eldest daughter of Mountbatten. Patricia Mountbatten appears to be the great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria of Great Britain. Sotheby Company is going to auction these products which can cost anywhere from 80 pints to a lakh pounds. Mountbatten was killed in the IRA explosion in 1979. Patricia and her brother Nicholas survived the attack. Patricia also died in 2017 at the age of 93. His last rites included many members of the British Royal Family, including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles. The photo shows Edwina’s pig-shaped handbag in gold. He was valued at around three thousand pounds.

Jaipur’s Golden Elephant continues to be crazy for everyone

The auctioneers of this treasure have claimed that buyers will have the chance to see and acquire the dazzling lifestyle of the 20th century. These wares come from Newhouse, an 18th century house in Patricia where she lived with her husband. Patricia’s extraordinary life and legacy have made her a favorite of the British elite. Items sold at auction include furniture and paintings. Two elephants are seen in this photo, which are brought from the city of Jaipur in India. This elephant has been painted with gold and enameled on it. This elephant represents Indian splendor and artistry in a very spectacular way. Its price has been estimated between two thousand pounds and three thousand pounds. Mountbatten gave this elephant to his wife Edwina in 1946 on the occasion of the 24th wedding anniversary. The two were married in 1922 in Delhi.

Queen Victoria’s Indian bracelet, the robot will be auctioned

The British-era Queen Victoria’s Indian-made diamond set and gold bracelet will also be auctioned. In this beautiful bracelet, the childhood character of Albert, Albert’s husband, also remains. This bracelet was then given by the Queen to Lord Mountbatten, then passed on to his daughter Patricia. Albert died in 1861 at the age of 42. It is believed that this bracelet can be auctioned for 4,000 to 6 pounds. Along with this, a robotic Khilon of Queen Victoria is also being auctioned. The price of this robot has been estimated between 4 and 6 thousand pounds. Patricia’s connection to India was not only due to Father Mountbatten, but her husband John also had a deep connection to India. John’s father, Michael Knottchabull, became India’s youngest viceroy in 1938. John also worked under Mountbatten in India. He went on to become an Oscar nominated film producer. He made “A Passage to India”.

See, the Imperial Order made of pearls from the British era

One of the precious gems of this Patricia treasure is the British Imperial Order of the Crown of India. Its cost is around 15,000 to 20,000 pounds. This imperial order was given to him by his stepmother, Dorin, who was the wife of the Viceroy of India Michael Knotchabull. It is studded with diamonds and pearls and Dorin only wore it on special occasions. The auction includes an inkwell given by her husband to Patricia. A gold watch made between 1896 and 1903 is also auctioned, which can range from 15,000 to 25 pounds. Patricia and her husband have a total of 8 children. After the two got married, their heritage associated with India also united. Many rare pieces of furniture made in India are also auctioned. Their price can be between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds.