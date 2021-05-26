Mouse plague in Australia strikes some rodents fearing they are cannibals: in Australia, now the ravage of mice, now they themselves eat rat crores

The Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland are ravaged by mice, and in both states, the harvest is inundated, and the danger of reaching Sydney has shifted into thousands of homes, farms, d ‘hospitals and schools in Melbourne.

According to reports, in this part of south-eastern Australia, millions of rats have entered homes, farms, hospitals, schools and polluted their feces.

The terror of these rats endured local farmers and destroyed millions of dollars in crops and equipment. Some mice have gotten too out of control. The situation is such that they have started to eat each other. It is said that there was a lot of rain in the region last year after a long drought. Because of this, the faces of the farmers bloomed and the crops grew.

No use of deadly chemicals to kill mice

There was also a crisis in the midst of this happiness. A large number of rats were born because of the rain. Farmer Michael Payten said that last year we had a good harvest and a lot of food had been grown. He told us that we put a lot of grass in a shady spot which turned into a huge rat hotel.

Australian medical authorities have yet to approve the use of the deadly chemical to kill these mice. These chemicals are able to kill mice. Amid opposition to the chemical’s use, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said a good mouse is the one that died.